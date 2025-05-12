New Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms California Parent & Youth Helplinetm Boosts Parental Mental Health And Reduces Loneliness

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new study confirms what California families have long known: when overwhelmed parents reach out to the California Parent & Youth Helpline® , they leave feeling stronger, calmer, and far less alone.

Published in the Journal of Technology in Human Services , the peer-reviewed research validates the effectiveness of Parents Anonymous, Inc.® 's Helpline, showing that in under 30 minutes, callers experience significant improvements in mood, engagement, and parenting outlook.

The study, led by Liz Harris, PhD, Faculty Associate at Arizona State University , analyzed 281 Helpline calls made between late 2022 and early 2023. Using a novel approach that combined AI-based sentiment analysis with qualitative methods, the research team found that 85% of parents showed improved mood during the call, an especially meaningful finding in a post-pandemic landscape marked by soaring parental isolation.

"Helplines have existed for decades, but surprisingly, very little research has explored their actual impact," said Liz Harris, Lead Author and Researcher. "Our study shows that parents' emotional state measurably improves - an improvement we could see through natural language processing analysis, traditional qualitative content coding and rate of speech."

Innovative Research, Real Results

The team applied natural language processing technology, specifically BART, to measure how parental sentiment shifted throughout each call. They validated the use of BART for this purpose against qualitative coding done by the authors and by trained parent service users. They found that callers' language became more positive, their tone more collaborative, and their pace of speech dropped in half, indicating reduced distress.

Key findings include:



Statistically significant improvement (p<.001) in parental mood and optimism over the course of each call.

85% of callers left feeling more emotionally balanced.

Speech slowed during calls, aligning unconscious vocal cues with the emotional shift measured by AI tools.

Over 50% of parents expressed intense loneliness and the Helpline directly helped alleviate that isolation. Callers responded especially well to counselors who validated their efforts, praised their parenting instincts, and offered tailored resources or emotional support.

"This is the first study to rigorously validate the use of AI-based tools in evaluating emotional change on a helpline," said Harris. "It's a big leap forward for how the human services field can measure impact without burdening vulnerable callers with lengthy surveys."

A Proven Model for Crisis Support

The research underscores the unique value of the Parents Anonymous model, which prioritizes trauma-informed counseling and ensures all Helpline counselors have formal training or degrees in mental health fields.

Now in its fifth year, the Helpline offers free, confidential, 24/7 emotional support in English, Spanish, and over 250+ other languages. With its anniversary approaching on May 9, the service stands as a compelling example of scalable, accessible intervention, especially as child welfare agencies and funders weigh future investments.

"We've shown it's possible to make a meaningful difference in a parent's mental state in just one call," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, CEO & President of Parents Anonymous. "And when you reduce parental stress and loneliness, you improve outcomes for children. That's the power of this model."

Parents and youth (up to 25) based in California needing emotional support can call the California Parent & Youth Helpline by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat 24/7 at caparentyouthhelpline . Outside of California? Parents and youth can call/text 855-427-2736 or chat online through nationalparentyouthhelpline .

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous .

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous Inc.® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for diverse parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to nurturing the empowerment journey of families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment to empowerment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its Helpline resources: National Parent & Youth HelplineTM and the California Parent & Youth Helpline®. It is also the only culturally responsive program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for diverse families and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous or by following on Facebook or Instagram .

