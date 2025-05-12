Guardian Adds Over 20 New And Innovative Benefits To Its Hospital Indemnity Insurance Policy, Designed To Inspire Well-Being®

Guardian's enhanced hospital indemnity insurance policy becomes one of the industry's most comprehensive offerings, going further to support workers' mental, physical, and financial well-being needs

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company® (Guardian ) has announced the addition of over 20 benefits to its hospital indemnity insurance offering to support holistic workforce well-being. As part of these additions, Guardian becomes the first carrier to include fertility health, family-building, and caregiving wellness solutions directly in hospital indemnity insurance.

Updated with employees' evolving mental, physical, and financial well-being needs in mind, key enhancements include:



Providing a maternity benefit payment to expecting parents at 36 weeks gestation.

Adding a newborn nursery care benefit, paid upon birth of a new child.

Including benefits for inpatient mental health and substance misuse treatments.

Offering benefits to support oral health, including a benefit payment for completing an annual dental cleaning, issued automatically for individuals with Guardian dental insurance.

Enhancing support for employees with personal caregiving responsibilities outside the workplace, including offering caregiving support services, digital planning tools, and an online knowledge sharing hub through Wellthy. The addition of these services to Guardian's hospital indemnity insurance expands on the company's relationship with Wellthy and availability of caregiver support beyond employer-provided disability insurance. Supporting fertility health and family-building with access to educational services and resources through Carrot. Guardian is the first carrier to offer Carrot's fertility health and family-building services directly in a hospital indemnity product, which includes educational and support services to help individuals navigate fertility journeys, including pregnancy, parenting, postpartum, menopause, and more.

Guardian's hospital indemnity insurance policy pays a fixed benefit directly to employees when they are admitted to a hospital for an extended stay. Workers can then use the funds for whatever they need, including covering deductibles, co-insurance, or out-of-pocket prescription drug costs. Funds can also be used to cover non-medical costs related to hospitalization, including travel, lodging, or childcare-related expenses. Especially as health care costs increase, a hospital indemnity policy can be an impactful benefit employers can offer to help support employees' financial confidence and overall well-being.

"Guardian's research shows that workers who have a supplemental health insurance policy are 25% more likely to self-report high overall well-being compared to those who don't have a policy," said Jessica Vanscavish, Head of Disability, Absence, Life, and Supplemental Health at Guardian. "As employees navigate all of life's moments and look to their workplace benefits for support, we're proud to offer one of the industry's most comprehensive hospital indemnity insurance policies that goes further to address all facets of well-being."

The addition of these hospital indemnity benefits builds on several other enhancements Guardian has made to its suite of supplemental health insurance offerings. In 2023, Guardian significantly increased the number of conditions and illnesses covered under its critical illness insurance policy, as well as adding first-of-its kind coverage for preventive measures taken as a result of certain genetic mutations, enhancing benefits that support individuals during infertility treatments, and providing benefits for mental health assessments and postpartum depression. Additionally, to make benefits more accessible while easing employee stress, Guardian automatically checks to see if an employee is enrolled in any Guardian supplemental health policies when they file a short-term disability or state paid leave claim for their own health condition with Guardian. If eligible, Guardian will automatically issue payment for their supplemental health benefits, so employees do not have to file multiple claims.

For more information about Guardian's hospital indemnity insurance offering, visit Guardian's website .

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Disclosure

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2024, on a statutory basis: Admitted assets = $86.8 billion; liabilities = $77.5 billion (including $60.7 billion of reserves); and surplus = $9.3 billion.

©2025 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Guardian Hospital Indemnity Insurance is underwritten and issued by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, NY. This advertising content is not currently intended for anyone in the state of New Mexico. In the state of Colorado, coverage is called Hospital Indemnity with Wellness Benefits, when Wellness Benefits are included. Products are not available in all states. Policy limitations and exclusions apply. Optional riders and/or features may incur additional costs. This is a limited plan of supplemental health insurance that provides the specified financial support, as a lump sum or indemnity payment, following a covered hospitalization. This is not minimum essential coverage as defined by federal law. This coverage will not reimburse for hospital or medical expenses. It does not provide basic medical or major medical insurance as defined by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Washington, the Certificate Form is the state approved form governing document. Generic Policy

Individual outcomes may vary due to the unique aspects of each scenario. Carrot provides educational resources only and is not a provider of health services. Carrot is a vendor to The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ("Guardian"). Carrot and Guardian are not affiliated entities. Guardian does not control or provide any part of the Carrot services and does not bear any liability for their provision. This informational resource is not a contract and is for illustrative purposes only. Guardian and Carrot reserve the right to discontinue services at any time without notice. Services may not be available in all states.

Wellthy, Inc. ("Wellthy") is a vendor to The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America ("Guardian"). Wellthy and Guardian are not affiliated entities. Wellthy provides a dedicated care coordinator to integrate separately retained caregiver resources (e.g., senior care, childcare, etc.) for the benefit of a member and Wellthy permitted dependents/relatives ("Services"). Guardian does not control or provide any part of the Services and does not bear any liability for their provision. This informational resource is not a contract and is for illustrative purposes only. Only the policy contains applicable terms. Guardian and Wellthy reserve the right to discontinue Services at any time without notice. Services may not be available in all states.

