New Research Shows Parents Want A Comprehensive Approach To Solving The Youth Mental Health Challenge

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition to Empower our Future today released new research showing that parents are worried about the state of youth mental health and wellbeing, agree that there are many factors driving the issue, and are seeking a multifaceted approach that includes tools and resources to help them support their kids.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Coalition conducted conversations with parents across the country to discuss the state of youth mental health and wellbeing. It also surveyed 2,320 parents nationwide and in California, New York, and Texas in partnership with Mercury Analytics. The findings underscore widespread support – nearly 80 percent – for a comprehensive approach to addressing youth mental health.

"This research helps crystallize what many of us as parents see and feel every day: serious concern over the state of our kids' mental health, and a clear consensus that kids and parents alike need thoughtful, comprehensive solutions," said Glen Weiner, executive director of the Coalition to Empower our Future . "In today's world of myriad pressures and stressors, we know that every child's experience looks a little different, and siloed solutions won't solve the problem in the long run. We hope that by convening a broad conversation about the multitude of factors that impact youth mental health, we can have a better chance at finding meaningful, lasting solutions for young people and their parents."

The vast majority of parents surveyed agree that youth mental health is deteriorating and is unlikely to improve without intervention. Parents believe that a range of issues are contributing to the youth mental health challenge, including bullying, academic stress, social media, and family instability. While many acknowledge the importance of addressing specific issues, such as screen time, they stress that the solution must also tackle other contributing factors, namely family dynamics, peer pressure, and access to mental health resources.

"There's a number of factors that are playing in. Teenagers are very aware of the world around them, and after the pandemic, they missed a critical developmental period." – New York parent

"Things are getting worse. Mental health issues like anxiety, lower self-esteem, and cyberbullying are affecting kids negatively." – California parent "Even if you find a solution, it may work for a little while or for some children, but then if anxiety or a new issue crops up, then you may have to find a different solution. [The approach] has to stay pretty fluid." – Texas parent

The survey also revealed that many parents feel overwhelmed and underprepared to support their children's mental health due to a lack of access to reliable resources. Parents who are seeking better access to affordable mental health care are often struggling to find help. The survey findings emphasize the complexity of the issue and the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration between families, educators and community members.

The full research findings can be found HERE .

About the Coalition to Empower our Future

Coalition to Empower our Future is a newly formed organization bringing together a range of voices to fully inform solutions that empower youth, parents, communities and society. The Coalition to Empower our Future supports solutions that are inclusive of the full spectrum of factors impacting youth mental health. Former Montana Governor Steve Bullock, former assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Family Services at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services January Contreras, and former U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo serve on the board of directors of the Coalition to Empower our Future. Dr. Caroline Carney, a board-certified psychiatrist and internist, is a health executive and clinician who serves as an expert advisor to the coalition. To learn more, visit empowerourfuturecoalition or follow Coalition to Empower our Future on Facebook , X and YouTube .

