Speakers, Panels And Networking Opportunities Announced For Cannabis Means Business In New York

Cannabis Workforce Initiative Job Fair, Women in Cannabis Luncheon, and more at the premier cannabis industry trade show and conference, June 4-5 in NYC

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Means Business (CMB), the industry's premier business to business conference and expo, today shared new details on their schedule of panels and presentations, along with new programming, exhibitions and networking opportunities. Speakers have also been announced, including CNBC Fast Money trader Tim Seymour; Philip Wolf, a pioneer of the cannabis hospitality sector; and Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow.

Taking place June 4-5 2025 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City, the epicenter of commerce and innovation, the 11th annual CMB (formerly the CWCBExpo) will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and advocates from across the rapidly growing cannabis sector. The conference will feature in-depth panel discussions, presentations and workshops that will shape the industry's future both within New York and worldwide, with topics such as:





The Investment Renegades Changing the Face of Cannabis: Has cannabis funding turned from green to yellow?

Featuring Tim Seymour, Founder & CIO, Seymour Asset Management, and Co-Host, CNBC Fast Money; Will Muecke, Co-Founder and Managing Member of Artemis Growth Partners; Neil Managing Member, Kaufman McGowan PLLC; Steve Gelsi, MarketWatch reporter; Josephine Giordano, Senior Director, Financial Forensics and Business Valuation Services Group and Cannabis Tax & Advisory Group, BeachFleischman PLLC; Aida Sy, PhD. and Adam Rosenberg, President, Vlasic Bioscience.



Infusion from the Beverage Industry: How far has it come into cannabis, and where is it heading? Featuring MarketWatch reporter Steve Gelsi, Art Massalo, VP Business Development Cycling Frog, and Cynthia Salarizadeh, co-founder of the cannabis infused beverage Herbacee, whose parent company recently merged with Death Row Records and Snoop Dogg to create Iconic Tonics.

Compliance & Best Practices : Breaking through to profit in uncertain times: Featuring Jason Bartow, Executive Vice President, Bartow Insurance; Kelley Crosson, Horticulturist, Designer, Consultant; Holden Farahani, Co-Founder, CEO, Camaraderie Group; Ed Keating, Co-Founder, Cannabiz Media; and Nichelle Santos, Founder and CEO, CannaCoverage.



Additional panels throughout the two-day schedule will cover topics ranging from Hospitality & Cannabis Tourism ; Real Estate & Cannabis Business Planning ; Health & Wellness , among other subjects impacting businesses and consumers alike.

Three pre-event workshops will take place on June 3rd. These deep dive programs will cover important topics to scale your business: AI & Everything Cannabis for Your Business; Taking Your Cannabis Brand or Business Around the World – An International View of Building Your Opportunities; and Marketing & Communications for Brands & Retailers.

There will also be a range of networking opportunities, including but not limited to:



B2B Rooftop Bash with The NORML FORML (Tuesday, June 3) - Enjoy an open bar, food, and panoramic views of the city skyline. The event's sponsor, NORML, is a nonprofit public-interest advocacy group that has since 1970 provided a voice in the public policy debate for those Americans who oppose marijuana prohibition and favor an end to the practice of arresting marijuana consumers.

Women in Cannabis Entrepreneur Luncheon (Thursday, June 5) - Connect with women leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates shaping the future of the cannabis industry.

Cannabis Workforce Job Fair, Hosted by the Cannabis Workforce Initiative , whose mission is to promote and support social equity in the adult-use cannabis market by providing quality workforce development and legal education. O2Vape Industry Yacht Party (Wednesday, June 4) - A Hudson River cruise, dinner and DJ dance party sponsored by O2VAPE®, a USA Veteran-owned company and has been providing consumers with high-quality portable vaping products since 2014.

“New York's rapidly growing cannabis market, combined with its unmatched consumer base and global reach, creates a unique opportunity for businesses to thrive-and makes it the perfect backdrop for our event,” said CMB CEO and Founder Christine Ianuzzi.“Now, more than ever, it's crucial to be in the right room, surrounded by innovators, investors, and decision-makers-this is where the future of cannabis commerce is taking shape.”

Cannabis Means Business (CMB) is a new vision for the show previously run as CWCBExpo. This evolution marks a significant shift in the landscape of cannabis industry events and reflects the needs of today and the future of the industry. CMB will continue to offer an expansive exhibit floor and a diverse slate of industry-leading speakers, presenting insightful addresses, educational sessions and workshops designed to address the complexities of operating within the regional, national, and global cannabis marketplace.

For the latest scheduling updates, speaker information and to learn about attending, exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities at CMB–New York Global Edition, visit: .

About Cannabis Means Business (CMB)

Cannabis Means Business (CMB), formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. Visit: