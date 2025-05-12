Dealflow Events Engages IBN As Official Media Partner For The Inaugural Dealflow Discovery Day On Nuclear Energy In May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60+ brands, is delighted to announce its engagement as the Official Media Partner for the inaugural DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy . Organized by DealFlow Events, the event is scheduled to take place on May 22, 2025, at the conveniently-located Jay Suites, 515 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy provides a forum for discovering new investment opportunities and exchanging ideas with industry stakeholders including utilities, financiers, site developers, technology providers, and government entities. This eagerly awaited event builds upon two decades of DealFlow Events' experience in hosting exceptional conferences catering to US investing, trading, and financial markets.

The conference's distinguished attendees will include seasoned investors, professional analysts, and industry stakeholders including utilities, financiers, site developers, technology providers, and government entities. The conference will feature specialized programming geared towards the nuclear energy space and forging lasting relationships with industry peers.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will harness its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility through an impressive array of strategic tools and influential digital channels. This approach aims to expand the reach of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself, leveraging the power of multi-brand social media technologies and IBN's expansive syndication network. Furthermore, IBN will provide a complimentary syndicated article for each presenting company to amplify their reach. With a coverage network extending to 5,000+ syndication partners and a diverse array of online channels, IBN will be further extending the conference's digital presence.

Phillip LoFaso, Managing Director of DealFlow Events commented, "At DealFlow, we are very happy to continue our collaboration with IBN for our inaugural event on nuclear energy. As the market leader in corporate communications, IBN has a strong track record of greatly amplifying our outreach and ensuring seamless media coverage at our conferences. We are tremendously excited about the upcoming event and appreciate IBN's continued support."

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations for IBN, added, " DealFlow produces industry-flagship events for investors and financial market participants. The upcoming conference will offer highly specialized educational and networking opportunities in the rapidly emerging nuclear energy space. Our team is excited to be part of this new event series organized by DealFlow Events. We look forward to working closely with their team to drive maximum visibility among investor audiences."

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

