Imfinzi (Durvalumab) Industry Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The "Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Imfinzi (durvalumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody and immunotherapy drug designed to block programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), a protein that tumors use to evade immune system detection. It is used to treat various cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, biliary tract cancer, and advanced urothelial carcinoma.

Key player operating in the imfinzi (durvalumab) market is AstraZeneca PLC. North America was the largest region in the imfinzi (durvalumab) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The imfinzi (durvalumab) market consists of sales of products including Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq, Libtayo, Bavencio and Emerging PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expanded indications and approvals, the increasing demand for targeted therapies, growing patient interest in personalized treatments, advancements in immunotherapy, and rising patient demand for immunotherapies.

Market growth during the forecast period is driven by the growing use of combination therapies, increased pharmaceutical R&D, rising cancer prevalence, greater acceptance of immunotherapy, expanding regulatory influence, and increased investment in healthcare infrastructure. Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of personalized medicine, a focus on biosimilars, integration of AI and machine learning, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies.

The growing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the imfinzi (durvalumab) market. Cancer, a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, is becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, smoking, poor diet, and obesity, all of which contribute to higher cancer rates. Durvalumab (Imfinzi) is used to treat cancer by inhibiting the PD-L1 protein, which prevents cancer cells from evading detection by the immune system. According to the National Cancer Institute (NIH), there were 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S. in 2022, with that number expected to rise to 22.5 million by 2032. The rising incidence of cancer is thus driving the demand for imfinzi in the market.

Rising personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the imfinzi (durvalumab) market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments based on individual patient characteristics such as genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment to achieve the most effective outcomes. The demand for personalized treatments is growing due to advancements in genomic technologies, molecular biology, precision diagnostic tools, and targeted therapies that improve patient outcomes while minimizing side effects.

Imfinzi, by targeting the PD-L1 protein, plays a critical role in personalized medicine by enabling tailored immunotherapy treatments for cancer patients, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the FDA approved personalized medicines for 34% of new drugs in 2022, emphasizing the increasing focus on individualized therapies. Therefore, the rise in personalized medicine is a significant driver for the imfinzi market.

A key trend in the imfinzi (durvalumab) market is the focus on gaining regulatory approvals to expand its use for additional cancer types, enhance clinical indications, and broaden its market reach. Regulatory approvals from authorities like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) allow for the marketing and use of drugs in specific regions. For example, in September 2022, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for durvalumab (Imfinzi) to treat locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in adults.

This approval was based on the results of the TOPAZ-1 trial, which showed that durvalumab combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin significantly improved overall survival and progression-free survival in patients with BTC. The success of such trials and regulatory approvals is expected to increase the market reach of Imfinzi, further driving its growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Characteristics

3. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Trends and Strategies

5. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



2.4mL Injection 10mL Injection

8.2. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

8.3. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Locally Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma Other Applications

9. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Imfinzi (durvalumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

