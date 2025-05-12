Former California Privacy Enforcement Attorney Céline Guillou Joins Kelley Drye

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recent hire strengthens the firm's privacy law and state attorneys general practice capabilities and expands its California presence.

New York, NY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that Céline Guillou , most recently a senior attorney in the California Privacy Protection Agency's (CPPA) Enforcement Division, has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as a special counsel, further enhancing Kelley Drye's nationally recognized Privacy and Information Security and State Attorneys General practices. Céline has considerable experience advising clients on issues related to data security, consumer protection matters, and compliance with state privacy laws.

“We are delighted to welcome Céline to Kelley Drye,” said partner and chair of Kelley Drye's Privacy and Information Security practice, Alysa Hutnik .“Her understanding of the regulatory landscape, particularly in California, and her work with state attorneys general offices throughout the country, will be a tremendous asset to our clients navigating evolving compliance and enforcement challenges.”

Céline brings a blend of experiences in both government enforcement and as in-house counsel. She was the first attorney of hire at the CPPA's Enforcement Division, where she reviewed consumer complaints and audited legal and technical aspects of business' compliance with the CCPA. She served as the lead attorney on multiple matters and collaborated closely with the Enforcement Division's technologists who provide support and expertise in connection with its investigations and litigation. In her role, she also collaborated on privacy matters with other regulators, including state AG offices, and brings strategic insight into nationwide enforcement trends and priorities.

Prior to serving at the CPPA, Céline was senior privacy counsel at Instacart, where she executed and implemented strategies, policies, and processes to proactively maintain compliance with global privacy laws and identified opportunities for bolstering Instacart's privacy program.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Kelley Drye at such a pivotal time for privacy law in California and nationwide,” said Céline.“What drew me to the firm was not only its strong presence in the regulatory space, but also the depth and caliber of its attorneys, who are known for delivering smart, business-oriented solutions. I look forward to working with this talented team and helping our clients proactively address their most pressing privacy and compliance needs.”

Céline's arrival follows several recent additions and promotions in California, including the addition of Partner Kristine Pirnia and Special Counsel Catherine Cayce to the San Diego office in January, the promotion of California-based Litigation attorney Rebecca Durrant to partner in July 2024, and the addition of Labor and Employment Special Counsel Judy Juang to the Los Angeles office in April 2024.

Céline received her J.D. from Columbia Law School and her M.L. from the University of Paris School of Law. Céline is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/E).

