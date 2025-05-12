US Healthcare Industry Outlook Report 2025 Featuring Market Influencers - Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Abbvie, Amgen, Novartis, Merck, Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squib, And B. Braun
Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Healthcare Outlook Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "US Healthcare Outlook Report, 2025" provides in-depth insights into the US healthcare scenario, regulatory policies, and reimbursement landscape. A detailed analysis identifies key trends in the healthcare market, offering insights into the demographic and healthcare infrastructure of the country. Additionally, the report examines the trends and segmentation of the US pharmaceutical and medical devices markets.
The US hosts the headquarters of several major pharmaceutical and medical device companies, making it the world's most significant national pharmaceutical market. The country's vast interconnected states contribute to its diverse and crucial healthcare sector. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached USD 27.72 trillion in 2023, accounting for 26.29% of the world economy. The rising demand for healthcare services is attributable to the aging population, increase in chronic diseases, and technological advancements.
Healthcare coverage in the US primarily relies on private insurance provided by employers, though state and federal programs also play vital roles. The uninsured rate has significantly decreased from 16% in 2010 to 8.5%, following the Affordable Care Act's implementation. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforces regulations across food, pharmaceutical drugs, and medical devices, safeguarding public health.
In the pharmaceutical sector, the US leads globally in per capita prescription drug spending. The country is a hub for clinical trials and has a robust market for both prescription and over-the-counter medicines. The proliferation of generic drugs marks an ongoing trend in the market. However, the US government's cost control policies and stricter regulatory measures are expected to impact industry growth. Pharmaceutical companies face challenges such as reduced R&D spending due to slower growth, affecting new drug development.
The US medical device industry, one of the largest worldwide, significantly contributes to the economy and employment. Devices are stringently regulated by the FDA, with higher-risk devices undergoing rigorous approval processes. The industry must comply with FDA classifications and seek necessary clearances or approvals before marketing products in the US.
The report's assessment section offers statistical insights into healthcare infrastructure, including the number of hospitals, physicians, and expenditure. It covers detailed guidelines on market access, addressing imports, exports, and regulatory aspects, thereby aiding companies in navigating the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) oversees healthcare policy, with sub-agencies playing crucial roles, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
The report includes a PESTLE analysis, evaluating political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors impacting the healthcare industry. It offers an insightful review of challenges and opportunities, encompassing reimbursement and regulatory landscapes, significant market players, and strategic insights into the US healthcare market's future growth prospects.
Key companies featured in the report include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, AbbVie, Amgen, Novartis, Merck & Co., Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and B. Braun.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. United States Healthcare Market at a Glance
3. Executive Summary
4. United States Statistics on Health
4.1. Life Expectancy
4.2. Major prevalent Indications/Diseases
4.3. Mortality and Mortality Rate by major causes
5. United States Healthcare Economics
5.1. National Health Care Expenditures
5.2. National Health Care Expenditures and Share by Source of Revenues
5.3. Healthcare Expenditure as share of GDP
5.4. Out of Pocket Expenditure as share of current health expenditure
5.5. Gross Domestic Product
5.6. Inflation
5.7. Unemployment
6. Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
7. Pharmaceutical Market
7.1. Key Players
7.2. Pharmaceutical Market -Manufacturers Sales
8. Exports and Imports
8.1. Regulation of Import and Export
8.2. International Trade of Pharmaceutical Products
9. Healthcare in United States: Overview
9.1. Key Reforms in United States Healthcare Market
10. United States Healthcare Industry: Overview
10.1. Pharmaceutical
10.2. Medical Device
11. Healthcare Infrastructure
11.1. Hospitals and Clinics
11.2. Healthcare Personnel
12. Regulatory Landscape
12.1. Healthcare Policies
13. United States Healthcare Regulations
13.1. Regulatory Approval Process
14. Healthcare Provisions in United States
14.1. Healthcare Facilities (Beds, Hospitals and Pharmacy)
15. Healthcare Market Access in United States
15.1. Reimbursement Process
15.2. Health Insurance
15.4. Regulatory Landscape
16. Case Studies
16.1. Successful Healthcare Initiatives
17. United States Healthcare Market Assessment
17.1. By Drug Type
17.1.1. Prescription
17.2. By Therapy Area
18. Healthcare Market Dynamics
18.1. Market Drivers
19. United States PESTLE Analysis
20. Appendix
Competitive Landscape
- Pfizer Johnson & Johnson Roche AbbVie Amgen Novartis Merck & Co. Gilead Sciences Sanofi Bristol-Myers Squib B. Braun
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment