FLEOA To Participate In Police Week 2025 Events And Advocacy Efforts On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ), the nation's largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association representing federal law enforcement officers, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 National Police Week's events in Washington, D.C., from May 11-17.More than a dozen FLEOA national board members will be in the nation's capital conducting congressional visits. These meetings will focus on advancing legislative priorities and reinforcing FLEOA's commitment to protecting the interests of federal law enforcement officers.FLEOA representatives will also participate in several key Police Week events. On Monday, they will attend the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) Top Cops Awards. Tuesday evening will feature the moving National Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil, honoring fallen officers and their families. On Wednesday, board members will attend the annual Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Gala.Throughout the week, FLEOA will also participate in the Police Unity Tour Bicycle Ride-In, the National Police K9 Memorial Service, and the Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday, May 18, and serves as the solemn culmination of Police Week. FLEOA President Mathew Silverman will also attend various additional engagements hosted by the Department of Justice and other partner organizations and will be attending meetings at the White House to continue advocating for our Federal Law Enforcement Officers.“Police Week is a time to remember the fallen, honor the survivors, and reinforce our unwavering support for those who serve,” said Silverman.“FLEOA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the law enforcement community as we advocate, commemorate, and uphold the values that define our service.”###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Allison Pagliughi

The Silent Partner Marketing

+1 860-716-9457

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.