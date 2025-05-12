Cripple Creek Donkeys Free To Roam In The City On Memorial Day

Cripple Creek Donkeys make their way from winter pasture to the City for the Summer

"President Teddy Roosevelt" welcomes Cripple Creek Donkeys from the winter pasture.

Annual Donkey Release of World Famous Cripple Creek Donkeys to take place on Memorial Day in Cripple Creek, Colorado

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Two Mile High Club (TMHC), caretakers of the Cripple Creek Donkeys , announces the official Donkey Release on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. The "World Famous Cripple Creek Donkeys" will leave their winter home behind for the "greener pastures" of city lawns and gardens in Cripple Creek. Most residents welcome these lovable city mascots back to their free-roaming ways until they return to winter pasture in October. Locals and visitors celebrate this occasion in honor of the original herd of donkeys released from their work in the gold mines in the 1900s to roam freely about the region, whose rich gold mining history lives on today.The release ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. at C Street and Thurlow Avenue in Cripple Creek. Before the Donkeys arrive around noon, local American Legion Post 171 will make a very special presentation on the significance of Memorial Day and honoring those who have served. The event is free, and parking is available on side streets. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic lunches if desired. The Elks will be on hand to sell hamburgers and hot dogs. The City of Cripple Creek will provide some seating.Enjoy meeting "President Teddy Roosevelt," who will mark the occasion with a bully welcome to the donkeys who officially kick off the "Donkey Summer of Fun" in the Gold Camp. Local legend ties President Teddy Roosevelt to the original donkey release in the 1900s, believing he inspired the mine owners to free the donkeys from their burdensome work, where they often didn't see the light of day. How they came to roam free in the city is up for debate and speculation. It's only fitting that "President Roosevelt" should be on hand for the celebration."The Release begins an exciting summer of Donkey-related activities in Cripple Creek," said Brandon Westhoff, TMHC President. "As a nonprofit volunteer organization, The Two Mile High Club relies on these celebratory fundraisers, grants, donations, and sponsorships to provide year-round care for these donkeys... and has done so since 1931. But it's more than raising funds; it's about giving back to the community that supports us and the donkeys year-round."TMHC began a "Healthy Herd" campaign two years ago to educate the public on the importance of feeding the donkeys only approved donkey biscuits. Before the campaign, the critters enjoyed too many carrots, sugary fruits, and human food. The donkeys' health has improved as visitors embrace the information. Approved Biscuits will be available at the Release for a small donation.The next Donkey event is the granddaddy of them all, the 94th Annual Donkey Derby Days, on June 27, 28, and 29. "We're excited to showcase the United States Air Force' Wild Blue Country' band as the headliner on Friday evening, the 'Flying W Wranglers' on Saturday afternoon, and up and coming country artist, Maddox Ross, who has shared the stage with artists such as Toby Keith, Neal McCoy and Billy Dean, to name a few, and we will feature other outstanding bands all weekend long, Westhoff said. "A tremendous patriotic parade kicks off Saturday festivities, which includes two days of burro races up Bennett Avenue along with various vendors, beer gardens, food trucks, and an expanded Kids Zone."Finally, "Fall Fest" on October 4-5 rounds out a fantastic summer of Two Mile High Club celebrations in Cripple Creek.None of this happens without donations, sponsors, and volunteers. To learn more about the Cripple Creek Donkeys, please visit our website . And on Facebook @CCDonkeys and on Instagram: @ccdonkeysofficial and on TikTok@ccdonkeysofficial# # #MORE INFO:TMHC, a 501 (c) (3), operates on donations from Colorado businesses, club memberships, individual and family sponsorships, and grants. Donkey Derby Days is its largest fundraiser of the year and helps to provide money for vet care, food, and shelter at approximately $3,000 per donkey annually. Club volunteers work tirelessly to care for this herd of donkeys 365 days a year, rain or shine, sleet or snow.The next goal of the Club is to build a new barn for the herd. The current barn shows its age and needs replacing and upgrading. The new facility will feature a storage room for merchandise, stalls for individual donkey care, a large pen inside the barn for the whole herd to get out of the elements, an office to keep all health records, a clean/vet room to perform necessary care the donkeys need onsite and a lean-to off the new barn for a new group feeding area. The Club cares for several senior donkeys that require more care and attention, and a new barn is just what they need. For us to provide the care they need, please consider partnering with us to build a new barn to give these precious "Beasts of Burden" the life they deserve.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Thanks to the following Tri- Sponsors:Predator 4 Wheel DrivePine Ridge Seamless GuttersBlind and Shutter GuysCommunity Banks of ColoradoRenewal by AndersenChampionJohnny Nolons/Colorado GrandeCity of Cripple CreekWagner Equipment RentalWindow NationEra EnvironmentalCreations EverlastingThe Butte Theater

Annie Valades

Two Mile High Club

+1 719-321-0050

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.