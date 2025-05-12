Revol One Financial® Introduces New Indexed Interest Option Featuring 6 Year Guaranteed CAP Rate

- Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution OfficerURBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revol One Financialannounces the launch of a powerful new indexed interest option available with the Enduris 6 Fixed Index AnnuityTM : the 1 Year Point-to-Point with 6 Year Guaranteed CAP Rate. This new option features a competitive 8.50% Guaranteed CAP Rate locked in for the full 6 Year surrender charge period, and is designed to offer both growth potential and certainty.This unique indexed interest option guarantees the CAP Rate will not decrease during the 6 Year surrender charge period-providing policyholders with a level of predictability that is increasingly valued in today's volatile market environment.“The addition of a 6 Year Guaranteed CAP Rate reflects our continued commitment to innovation and client-focused solutions,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer for Revol One Financial.“This new option helps financial professionals offer greater clarity and peace of mind to their clients, while still capturing growth opportunities linked to market performance. It's another innovative retirement solution designed to further deliver on our mission to REVOLutionize how people feel, think and experience retirement solutions.”The 1 Year Point-to-Point with 6 Year Guaranteed CAP Rate option is now available exclusively on the Enduris 6 Fixed Index AnnuityTM .To learn more or request a personalized illustration:Contact our sales team at 800-579-9875 or visit________________________________________About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of“bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is“Positive”. The ratings reflect Revol One Financial's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit for the latest ratings.________________________________________6 Year Guaranteed CAP: Available only on the 1-Year Point-to-Point with 6 Year Guaranteed CAP Rate Indexed Interest Option, the CAP rate stays fixed during the 6 Year surrender period, which includes 6 one-year crediting periods. Afterward, it may change for future crediting periods. Funds can be allocated to this option only at Contract Issue, with no transfers or reallocations in or out allowed during the surrender period. Rates are subject to change at any time prior to Contract Issue. Please contact Revol One Financial or visit RevolOneFinancial for the most up to date terms, conditions and rates.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Enduris 6 FIATM is issued by Revol One Insurance Company, 11259 Aurora Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. Enduris 6 FIA is available in most states with Contract number ICC23-RO-FIA, ICC25-RO-CPCG-(0108) Contract amendment and rider form numbers ICC23-RO-BER, ICC23-RO-NHWR, ICC23-RO-TIWR and other related forms. Form numbers may vary by state. Products and features are subject to state variations and availability. Read the contract for complete details.

