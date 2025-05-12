Brodhead Association Joins NVBDC's MVO Task Force To Strengthen Veteran Advocacy And Historic Preservation

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Robert B. Middleton, II CNAP, Treasurer, NVBDC

Robert B. Middleton, Vice President of the Brodhead Association

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes the Brodhead Association as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership expands the Task Force's commitment to supporting Veteran-focused organizations and enriching the lives of Veterans across the country.The Brodhead Association is a Detroit-based nonprofit dedicated to honoring military service and preserving the city's deep-rooted naval and wartime history. The organization serves as a steward of the historic Brodhead Naval Armory, a landmark where President Franklin D. Roosevelt once recognized Detroit as the“Arsenal of Democracy.”Its mission is to become a world-class repository for more than 100 years of Detroit's military and nautical history while empowering Veterans through advocacy, economic development, and education.“Restoring the Armory isn't just about preservation; it's about revitalizing a community, uplifting Veterans, and reinforcing Detroit's identity as the historic Arsenal of Democracy,” said Robert B. Middleton, vice president of the Brodhead Association.Through transition assistance, skilled trades programs, and Veteran counseling, the organization supports Veterans from all branches of service, with an emphasis on Navy and Marine Corps communities. Its vision extends beyond preservation to social impact and youth development.“Becoming part of the NVBDC MVO Task Force is an important step in expanding our mission on a national level,” said Middleton.“We're committed to bridging heritage to future generations by honoring our Veterans, mentoring at-risk youth, and creating opportunities that carry forward the values of service, leadership, and community.”Community engagement is central to the Brodhead Association's work. The organization hosts annual events such as the Veterans Day Observance Ceremony and Heritage Military Banquet, mentors youth through the Cadet Leadership Challenge, and actively participates in the Detroit City Council Veterans Task Force. Its advocacy has played a key role in re-establishing the city's Veterans Task Force and launching a new Veterans Affairs Office.To learn more or support the Brodhead Association's initiatives, visit .About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./veteran-news/brodhead-association-joins-nvbdcs-mvo-task-force-to-strengthen-veteran-advocacy-and-historic-preservation/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

