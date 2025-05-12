Bihar: 17 Congress Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi’S Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 12 (IANS) Just days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Bihar, a major political jolt has hit the party with 17 prominent leaders from Katihar district deserting the Congress and joining the BJP.

The political shift comes with serious allegations against senior Congress leader and six-time MP Tariq Anwar, further deepening the rift within the party and raising questions over Congress's strength in the state.

The dramatic defection was led by Vikas Singh, president of the Congress-affiliated labour organisation INTUC, who accused Tariq Anwar of fostering an“anti-upper caste mentality” in both his actions and rhetoric.

“This is just the beginning. Hundreds and thousands of workers are ready to join the BJP in the coming days,” declared Singh while joining the BJP in the presence of Bihar's PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu at a function held in Patna.

According to Singh, the decision of 17 influential upper-caste Congress leaders to switch sides stems from growing resentment against Anwar's alleged bias and attitude.

He alleged that Anwar's working style alienated a large section of upper-caste supporters-an influential voting bloc in Katihar, where caste dynamics often shape electoral outcomes.

The exodus of leaders and simmering caste resentment come at a time when Congress is already facing internal discontent within the INDIA Bloc.

Such developments could erode Tariq Anwar's traditional support base and tarnish his image, especially ahead of assembly elections.

Katihar, long considered a Congress stronghold under Anwar's leadership, now appears to be politically vulnerable.

The upper caste community, which holds significant sway in the region, may now drift away from Congress-a potential electoral liability for the party if not addressed swiftly.

While Tariq Anwar has yet to respond publicly to the allegations, the episode has created a new challenge for his leadership. As a senior figure and national face of the party from Bihar, his credibility and mass appeal are under scrutiny.