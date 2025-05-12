Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin wishes to initiate discussions with Merz

2025-05-12 09:37:20
(MENAFN) The spokesperson of Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov reported on Saturday that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to start discussions with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz if the leader is willing to do so, this happened after Merz’s hint that he might talk with Putin on the phone.

Peskov said to journalists that “Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready for contacts with any leaders,” stressing that the talks rely on reciprocating from both sides.

The spokesperson of the kremlin reported that “He (Putin) is open to interaction, to dialogue with any leaders to the extent that the leaders themselves are ready.”

Peskov also reported that Kremlin monitors “many contradictory statements from Europe,” also noting that: “They are generally more confrontational in nature than aimed at trying to somehow revive our relations.”

These comments were mentioned after Merz said that he does not rule out a potential window for talks with Putin on the phone in the middle of continuous diplomatic sensitive friction between Russia and Western countries.

