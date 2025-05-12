403
Russia, Vietnam ink nuclear power plants agreement
(MENAFN) Regional press said on Monday that Russia and Vietnam have reached to "promptly" discuss and ink deals to construct nuclear power plants in Vietnam, as well as boosting the two sided extensive tactical alliance to “a new level in terms of quality."
Vietnam news outlets said that "The two sides agreed to promptly negotiate and sign intergovernmental agreements on the construction of nuclear power plants in Vietnam, ensuring the application of advanced technology and strict compliance with regulations on nuclear and radiation safety serving socio-economic development."
The announcement came after a trip to Moscow by Vietnamese Communist Party head To Lam.
Additionally, the announcement reported "The development of the plants with advanced technology will strictly be compliant with nuclear and radiation safety regulations and for the benefit of socio-economic development."
After 10 years of putting the plans of building nuclear power plants off, Vietnam has rebooted.
The continuation of the plans is due to its wanting to expand its energy to back its high-growth economy.
