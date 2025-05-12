403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ahmed Al Sharaa holds talks with Macron in France
(MENAFN) Syrian Leader Ahmed Al Sharaa joined French president Emmanuel Macron in France on his first visit to Europe.
In spite of fatal collision warning On Ahmad Al Sharaa initial trip to Europe since the ouster of the long term ruling Bashar Al- Assad.
Prior to the prominent discussions at the Elysee Palace, Sharaa along with his foreign minister met an informant which assisted in writing reports that were dreadful under the long term ruling of Bashar Al-Assad.
The Syrian presidency reported that Sharaa and Assaad Al Shibani "met with Farid Al Madhan, known as 'Caesar'"
Madhan unveiled himself in February in an interview with a broadcaster.
He escaped Syria in 2013 with about 55,000 visual photos such as photographs showing gaunt human bodies and individuals with their eyes extorted.
The 2020 US law, which enforced economic sanctions on Syria in addition to legal actions in Europe towards Assad's followers, was taken from these photographs.
In spite of fatal collision warning On Ahmad Al Sharaa initial trip to Europe since the ouster of the long term ruling Bashar Al- Assad.
Prior to the prominent discussions at the Elysee Palace, Sharaa along with his foreign minister met an informant which assisted in writing reports that were dreadful under the long term ruling of Bashar Al-Assad.
The Syrian presidency reported that Sharaa and Assaad Al Shibani "met with Farid Al Madhan, known as 'Caesar'"
Madhan unveiled himself in February in an interview with a broadcaster.
He escaped Syria in 2013 with about 55,000 visual photos such as photographs showing gaunt human bodies and individuals with their eyes extorted.
The 2020 US law, which enforced economic sanctions on Syria in addition to legal actions in Europe towards Assad's followers, was taken from these photographs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment