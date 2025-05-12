403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Banksy displayed on leased wall
(MENAFN) Sam was resting in bed someday in the early hours when someone who is renting from her sent her a picture of a part of graffiti that had magically turned up on the wall outside.
Amazingly, it seemed like Banksy’s art and later appeared that it was possibly his most intriguing piece that is called Valentine's Day Mascara, which was unveiled on Valentine’s Day, in 2023.
Confused, same looked up on google: what do you do when you wake up with a Banksy on your wall?
"What did Google say about that?" Margate asked her.
"Nothing! And I was like, I need to contact the council, I need to find an art gallery who can advise me."
Sam called Julian Usher from Red Eight Gallery. Julian's team, and he vowed that he would get there in Margate in less than 1 hour and he said "We knew we had to get the piece covered," as Sam was fully aware that the new piece is under instant danger from street-sweepers, the variable humidity, opponent graffitists, and other art traders.
Amazingly, it seemed like Banksy’s art and later appeared that it was possibly his most intriguing piece that is called Valentine's Day Mascara, which was unveiled on Valentine’s Day, in 2023.
Confused, same looked up on google: what do you do when you wake up with a Banksy on your wall?
"What did Google say about that?" Margate asked her.
"Nothing! And I was like, I need to contact the council, I need to find an art gallery who can advise me."
Sam called Julian Usher from Red Eight Gallery. Julian's team, and he vowed that he would get there in Margate in less than 1 hour and he said "We knew we had to get the piece covered," as Sam was fully aware that the new piece is under instant danger from street-sweepers, the variable humidity, opponent graffitists, and other art traders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment