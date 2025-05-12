China Telecom And Jianzhi Join Forces To Deliver Educational Content

BEIJING, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited ("Jianzhi") (NASDAQ: JZ ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced it had partnered with China Telecom, one of the world's largest and most influential integrated communications and technology providers. This major collaboration represents a critical step forward in integrating Jianzhi's robust education platforms into China Telecom's expansive cloud center infrastructure.

Following extensive negotiations between the two organizations, this landmark collaboration aims to reshape the future of education by embedding cutting-edge AI-generated content (AIGC) and digital human technologies into every facet of the learning experience.

China Telecom, a Fortune Global 500 company with over 425 million mobile subscribers and operating revenues amounting to US$72.5 billion in 2024, brings immense infrastructure strength, technical support, and national reach to the project. By aligning with Jianzhi, China Telecom will further extend its strategic presence in the digital education space through seamless cloud-based delivery.

Jianzhi's cloud-ready educational content and platforms will support the joint development of new cloud-native applications and services tailored to the needs of learners and institutions nationwide.

"This strategic integration with China Telecom's cloud center marks a milestone in Jianzhi's growth," said Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of Jianzhi. "It enables us to deliver our digital education content with greater speed, reliability, and reach while supporting China Telecom's mission to build a more intelligent, cloud-powered infrastructure."

"The collaboration lays the groundwork for deeper technological cooperation between the two companies, paving the way for future innovations in digital content distribution, cloud computing, and educational infrastructure. Together, Jianzhi and China Telecom are committed to building a more connected, intelligent future for education."

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Janice Wang

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Phone: +86 13811768559

+1 628 283 9214

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

