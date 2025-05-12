Astronergy Shines With Its Breakthroughs At Intersolar Europe 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The company's flagship ASTRO N7 and N7s modules were at the center of attention, designed for next-level performance across diverse application scenarios. With Astronergy's latest generation of TOPCon 5.0 technology, these modules deliver higher efficiency, better temperature coefficients, and optimized LCOE performance.

ASTRO N7 and N7s lineup incorporates Astronergy's proprietary ZBB cell technology, which replaces traditional front-side busbars with advanced non-visible contact structures, maximizing light absorption, reducing shading losses, and improving overall module aesthetics and reliability.

As one of the industry's most forward-looking technologies, ZBB represents a key advancement in solar cell architecture, supporting thinner metallization, better current collection, and a lower risk of microcracks. By combining ZBB and TOPCon 5.0, Astronergy delivers a next-generation solution that meets the growing demand for high efficiency and long-term durability, especially under challenging field conditions.

Notably, the ASTRO N7s products stood out for their electrical performance, as well as for their outstanding mechanical durability. The products recently passed TÜV NORD's rigorous high mechanical load and TÜV Rheinland HW4 hail impact tests, validating their reliability in extreme weather environments - a key advantage for markets across Europe and high-latitude regions.

"Intersolar Europe has been a stage for us to demonstrate how our technologies translate into real-world resilience and customer value," said Isabella Ni, GM of Global Marketing at Astronergy. "With TOPCon 5.0 and advanced ZBB designs, we're delivering smart, efficient, and durable solutions to accelerate global decarbonization."

Another milestone during the event was Astronergy's framework agreements with important partners in Europe, marking its extended business footprint in the broader Nordic market and other areas of Europe. The partnerships signify Astronergy's ongoing commitment to tailor solutions for regional needs and build lasting partnerships across the continent.

Astronergy's visually striking booth attracted thousands of visitors, with live product showcases and expert-led briefings drawing praise from industry professionals and media alike. With its presence in solar markets and participation in European initiatives like SolarPower Europe and SSI, Astronergy continues to establish itself as a global partner of choice, offering future-ready PV technology backed by proven reliability.

SOURCE Astronergy