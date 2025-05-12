Oil And Gas Market Industry Report 2025: $11.97 Tn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Growth Fueled By LNG Demand And Infrastructure Development Despite Labor Shortages
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|373
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.75 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$11.97 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Advanced Deepwater Technology Drives New Offshore Oil Production Innovative Solutions Introduced With New Oil Condition Monitoring Lab Cutting-Edge Induction Motor Technology for Industrial Efficiency Strategic Exploration Investments Aim to Boost Oil Production Activities Revolutionizing Oil Operations with Emission Reduction Innovations
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company Acquired ExxonMobil's MPNU Chevron Corporation Acquired PDC Energy Inc TO Advance Position Riley Exploration Permian Inc Acquired Pecos Oil & Gas LLC For Expanding Drilling and Infrastructure Capabilities INEOS Acquired Chesapeake Energy Corporation For Marking Its Entry into the US Onshore Oil and Gas Halliburton Acquired Resoptima AS To Enhance Reservoir Engineering and Exploration Efficiency Cobra Group Acquired Petrobras PetroReconcavo SA Acquired Maha Energy Brasil Ltd. Plug Power Acquired Joule Processing LLC To Enhance Hydrogen Liquefaction Capabilities Cathedral Energy Services Acquired Discovery Downhole Services To Improve Condition Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Acquired Azinam Group Limited
Customer Information
- Festive Season Highlights Premiumization and Hybrid Dominance Opportunities Emerge As Business Satisfaction With Gas Utility Services Faces Challenges Consumer Purchase Behaviors in Response To Changing Market Conditions and Inflation Drivers Change Habits To Counter High Gas Prices Study on Consumer Behavior With Reference To Petrol Price Hike
Supply Chain Analysis
- Resources Human Resources Raw Material Suppliers Real Estate Exploration and Production Transportation and Trading Wholesalers and Distributors Retailers End Users
Markets Covered:
- Type: Oil And Gas Upstream Activities; Oil Downstream Products Oil And Gas Upstream Activities (By Type): Crude Oil; Natural Gas; Oil And Gas Well Drilling Services; Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Oil Downstream Products (By Type): Refined Petroleum Products And Asphalt; Lubricating Oil And Grease Drilling Type: Offshore; Onshore Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Other Applications
Companies Featured
- Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation) Saudi Aramco ExxonMobil Corporation PetroChina Co. Ltd. BP Plc. TotalEnergies SE Shell plc (Royal Dutch Shell) Valero Energy Corp China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) PJSC Lukoil Oil Company Indian Oil Corporation Limited Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Bharat Petroleum Reliance Petroleum Ltd Eneos Holdings VPS Parker-Hannifin Corporation China National Petroleum Corporation Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Sinochem Group Oil India Limited Korea National Oil Corporation Eni S.p.A. Wintershall Dea GmbH Repsol SA Glencore International AG Edison Enel X Erg Tan Delta Systems Intertek Group plc Repsol Clariant AG Vivo Energy ORLEN Unipetrol OMV Petrom S.A PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A Orlen Unipetrol Grupa Lotos Romgaz S.A Transgaz SA Rosneft Oil Co Lukoil Oil Co. Tatneft, Kimray Inc. Tourmaline Oil Corp Talos Energy Kosmos Energy Riley Exploration Permian Inc INEOS Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Grupo Diavaz Vista Oil & Gas Renaissance Oil Corp. Chevron Corporation ConocoPhillips Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Occidental Petroleum Corporation EOG Resources Cimarex Energy Pioneer Natural Resources GeoPark Limited Petronas J&F Group Cobra Group Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Dubai Petroleum. Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Brooge Energy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) EMDAD Services LLC. Crescent Petroleum. Dana Gas. Energean PLC Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company Chevron Corporation PetroSA Sasol Limited Engen Petroleum Limited
