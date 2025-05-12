Burn Ointment Market To Surpass USD 1.71 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Burn Incidences And Advanced Wound Care Solutions – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the Burn Ointment Market growth is fueled by growing public health awareness, improved access to treatment, and increased incidence of residential and industrial burns. Austin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burn Ointment Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Burn Ointment Market valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 1.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period 2024–2032. Several factors contribute to this rise in burn injuries in both residential and occupational environments growing awareness of early burn treatment, improvements in burn care formulations, government policies supporting access to burn treatment, especially in underdeveloped countries.

With increased cases of thermal, chemical, and electrical burns, the demand for effective burn ointments has surged. Mostly in low-and middle-income nations, burns account for over 180,000 deaths reported yearly by the World Health Organization (WHO). National governments and non-governmental organizations have responded by stepping up campaigns for quick burn treatment access enhancement. With a CAGR of 5.79%, the US Burn Ointment Market is projected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2032 from USD 0.32 billion in 2023. Thanks to strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of new treatment options, and the presence of important pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical businesses, the United States accounts for around 32% of the global market share. The American Burn Association (ABA) estimates that approximately 450,000 significant burn injuries are treated annually in the United States, necessitating consistent demand for premium burn ointments in hospital and homecare environments.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The topical antibiotics segment held the largest revenue share in 2023, with 33% of the global market. These ointments are primarily used to avoid infection in first- and second-degree burns, making them a first-line treatment option. Widely recommended products for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities are those including bacitracin, silver sulfadiazine, and neomycin.

Because they are so easy to apply and provide instantaneous pain and infection risk alleviation, topical antibiotics are particularly common in home-use and hospital emergency care environments. Segment growth has also been driven by these medicines more availability through retail pharmacies and online stores. Furthermore, the creation of combination ointments with regenerative and moisturizing elements improves healing and lowers scarring, therefore increasing demand for products.

By Depth of Burn

The minor burns segment captured the largest market share in 2023. These include superficial second-degree burns classified as first-degree and usually resulting from hot liquids, steam, or brief contact with hot objects. OTC burn ointments are in demand since minor burns are typically treated at home or through outpatient treatment due to their great frequency.

Along with more access to reasonably priced topical therapies, this section is supported by raising knowledge of the need for quick first aid and wound care. Retail pharmacy sales and online product acceptance have been pushed by increased inclination for non-prescription, self-treatment remedies in mild conditions. Many public health initiatives have also been started to inform consumers about efficient home-based burn treatments, therefore helping to grow the industry.

By End Use

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of the burn ointment market in 2023. Since hospitals treat a significant number of moderate to severe burn cases needing expert treatment, demand for sophisticated burn dressings and highly efficacious prescription ointments rises. Further supporting this predominance are the availability of burn units and burn surgeons in hospitals.

Government-funded healthcare initiatives and bulk buying agreements help hospitals as well, since they provide access to the newest formulations in antibacterial and regenerative burn ointments. Hospitals are still the principal point of care in times of industrial or mass-casualty events. Often introduced in clinical settings before reaching the consumer market, innovations include hydrogel-based burn ointments and bioengineered creams, ensuring ongoing domination of the hospital segment.

Key Burn Ointment Market Segments

Regional Analysis

North America became the dominant region in the burn ointment market with a revenue share of 41% in 2023. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, great consumer awareness, and early adoption of novel treatment methods help to explain this. Many outpatient burn centers and cosmetic offices help to further penetrate the industry. Government-funded healthcare initiatives such as Medicare and Medicaid also help the area since they cover burn treatment expenses, including topical ointments. Regular burn awareness efforts have enhanced public health readiness, particularly during holiday seasons and summer months when burn injuries surge.

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR. Countries including Indonesia, China, and India claim high burn rates resulting from unsafe cooking methods, crowded housing, and industrial accidents. Early burn treatment and safer cooking methods are under increased promotion by government and non-governmental projects. Using Ayurveda and TCM, local pharmaceutical companies are also creating herbal-based, reasonably priced ointments. Burn ointments are being used more and more as disposable income increases and healthcare infrastructure gets more investments.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Burn Ointment Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

