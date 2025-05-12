United States Spray Foam Insulation Market Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Key Vendors BASF, Dow, Certainteed, Huntsman, Johns Manville, Covestro And Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Spray Foam Insulation Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Spray Foam Insulation Market was valued at USD 750.02 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.09%.



UNITED STATES SPRAY FOAM INSULATION MARKET DEVELOPMENTS



By Product Type: The closed cell holds the largest market share, driven by its adoption in colder regions such as the Northeast and Midwest, where homeowners prioritize energy efficiency to lower heating costs.

By Density: The medium & high-density segment shows the highest growth of 5.48%, as they have denser and more rigid structures, providing greater thermal resistance and durability.

By Application: The floors, walls, & ceilings segment shows an incremental growth of USD 113 million during the forecast period. Spray foam insulation is widely used in floors, walls, and ceilings due to its superior air-sealing properties, reducing energy loss and enhancing HVAC efficiency.

By End-Users: In 2024, the residential segment held the largest U.S. spray foam insulation market share, as homeowners and builders chose spray foam due to its superior performance in air sealing, moisture control, and noise reduction. Growth Factor: The U.S. spray foam insulation market is set to grow due to growth in the construction sector and a surge in demand due to superior insulation performance.

Market Trends

Focus on Thermal Insulation : Advances in spray foam have improved thermal capabilities, reducing heating and cooling costs. Its insulation, soundproofing, and moisture-resistance make it ideal for various applications, aligning with stricter energy codes and environmental regulations.

Technological Advancements : Innovations like smart spray systems and automated equipment streamline installation by ensuring correct foam mixtures, reducing waste, and lowering costs. Portable, lightweight equipment furthers accessibility, making spray foam a key material for modern construction projects.

Market Drivers

Construction Sector Growth : The expanding housing and commercial real estate sectors demand effective insulation, with spray foam being a preferred choice for energy efficiency. Urbanization and energy-efficient infrastructure developments in smart cities boost its usage further.

Demand Surge : Spray foam's excellent thermal resistance and long-term durability drive its popularity. Its air-sealing properties help lower energy bills and improve comfort, appealing to both homeowners and businesses.

Industry Restraints

Competition from Alternatives : Traditional materials like fiberglass and cellulose offer cost-effective insulation solutions, posing significant competition. Emerging technologies also challenge spray foam's growth.

US SPRAY FOAM INSULATION MARKET COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The U.S. spray foam insulation market report consists of exclusive data on 24 vendors. The competitive landscape among BASF, Dow, CertainTeed, Huntsman, Johns Manville, Covestro, and Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation is shaped by their shared focus on innovation and sustainability in the spray foam insulation market.

BASF and Dow are recognized leaders in material science and are heavily invested in eco-friendly and high-performance polyurethane technologies, positioning them as key players in the development of energy-efficient solutions. CertainTeed differentiates itself by offering a broad range of building materials, including spray foam insulation while capitalizing on the growing demand for green certifications. Huntsman, with its expertise in polyurethane-based solutions, competes by focusing on superior thermal performance and energy efficiency. Johns Manville, backed by Berkshire Hathaway, has a strong presence in both residential and commercial sectors, offering energy-efficient and sustainable insulation options. Covestro, with its deep expertise in polymers, competes through its commitment to sustainable and low-GWP products, positioning itself as an innovator in the market.

These companies maintain a competitive edge through technological advancements, sustainability efforts, and a strong commitment to meeting evolving energy regulations.

Key Attributes:

