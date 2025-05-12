Anytech365 Announces Termination Of Cooperation With J. Streicher

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARBELLA, Spain, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnyTech365 announces today the termination of any cooperation with J. Streicher and brings to a close our current IPO effort.

This decision follows a period during which J. Streicher failed to deliver on key commitments and were unable to raise the capital required to move the IPO process forward. Despite extended timelines and repeated assurances, the necessary progress was not achieved.

Additionally, recent macroeconomic headwinds have led many companies to delay or suspend IPO plans. AnyTech365 believes that continuing to pursue the public markets at this stage, particularly by seeking a replacement M&A advisor, would be misaligned with current market sentiment and investor appetite.

We will continue to explore opportunities to raise capital that support our long-term vision. This includes accelerating AI integration across our operations and products, pursuing strategic acquisitions within the AI sector, and capitalizing on the strong pipeline of growth opportunities we have cultivated.

AnyTech365 remains confident in its direction and the strength of its business, and we thank our stakeholders for their continued trust and support.

AnyTech365 is a leading European IT Security company, leveraging the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create cutting-edge security products and services, enhance device security, and elevate the way people experience technology.

