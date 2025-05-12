Wiggle Butt Academy Welcomes Rhea Northcut, CPDT-KA, CSAT, FDM - A Certified Expert In Separation Anxiety Training

Wiggle Butt Academy Logo

Wiggle Butt Academy, a leader in science-based, positive reinforcement training, is proud to announce the addition of Rhea Northcut to the team.

- Nicole KohanskiTX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a leader in science-based, fear-free dog training in the DFW Metroplex, is proud to announce the addition of Rhea Northcut , CPDT-KA, CSAT, FDM to its expert team. Rhea joins Wiggle Butt Academy with over a decade of experience and a deep specialization in one of the most challenging behavior issues pet guardians face today: Separation Anxiety .Rhea holds the prestigious Certified Separation Anxiety Trainer (CSAT) credential-an advanced certification achieved through a rigorous training program requiring hundreds of hours of instruction. She is one of two CSATs on the Wiggle Butt Academy team, joining fellow specialist Nicole Kohanski. Through a structured and evidence-based protocol, Rhea works virtually with clients across the globe to help dogs overcome the panic and distress caused by being left alone.“Separation Anxiety can be heartbreaking for both dogs and their humans. It's one of the leading causes of behavior-related surrender,” says Nicole Kohanksi, Founder of Wiggle Butt Academy.“Rhea's CSAT certification allows us to expand our reach and support families not just locally, but around the world.”In addition to her CSAT designation, Rhea is also a Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed (CPDT-KA) and a Family Dog Mediator (FDM) through Kim Brophy's groundbreaking L.E.G.S. Applied Ethology model. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas Tech University, where she first discovered her passion for animal behavior. After initially pursuing a Master's in Counseling, Rhea shifted her focus to dog training full-time, recognizing her true calling was helping dogs-and their people-understand each other.Rhea's training background spans shelter work, boarding facilities, private in-home lessons, sport and manners training, and remote coaching. Her approach blends academic knowledge, behavioral science, and heartfelt compassion. When not training, she enjoys time with her husband, daughters, and their Icelandic Sheepdog, Lizzie.Rhea is now accepting virtual separation anxiety clients worldwide, as well as behavior and training clients virtually. To learn more about Wiggle Butt Academy's Separation Anxiety Program or to book a consultation with Rhea, visit .

