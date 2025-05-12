Mortar Group Launches 40Th Real Estate Offering As It Enters Its 25Th Year

Design as Strategy

Hudson MG Offering Marks a Milestone for Boutique Real Estate Development Firm

- Anthony MorenaBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mortar Group, a New York-based boutique real estate development and investment firm, is proud to announce the launch of Hudson MG, its 40th real estate offering since the firm's founding in 2001. As Mortar Group heads into its 25th year, the milestone reflects the firm's steady, disciplined growth into one of the country's most respected architect-led multifamily developers.What sets Mortar Group apart is its mission to shake up private real estate investing with a personalized, boutique approach tailored to meet the unique goals of each investor. Whether the focus is growing savings, building retirement wealth, generating passive income, or optimizing returns through tax strategies , Mortar provides customized support, full transparency, and a level of high-touch service that larger firms are too big to offer.From its origins as a design-focused practice, Mortar has evolved into a vertically integrated sponsor with over 500 active accredited investors and a proven track record across sub-institutional, mid-cap multifamily real estate.Hudson MG continues that tradition as a boutique multifamily opportunity in Brooklyn. The offering reflects Mortar's hybrid model, which targets inefficiencies in smaller-scale markets and delivers greater value at lower cost compared to traditional private equity structures.With completed projects in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Astoria, Hell's Kitchen, and Hoboken, Mortar Group has built a reputation for resilient, design-forward properties that perform across market cycles. Rather than chasing trends, the firm remains focused on building well-located, thoughtfully designed properties that stand the test of time.About Mortar GroupMortar Group specializes in mid-cap multifamily ground-up construction and value-add real estate across New York City and northern New Jersey. The firm's vertically integrated model maximizes efficiency, enhances control, and reduces risk across complex deal structures. With over a two-decade track record of investor returns, Mortar has quietly established itself as a uniquely qualified operator in NYC's highly competitive real estate market - managing every phase of the process in-house, from design to execution.Our MissionTo revolutionize private real estate investing through a boutique approach designed to meet the individual goals of each investor. Whether you're focused on growing savings, building a retirement fund, generating passive income, or leveraging powerful tax deferral and deduction strategies, Mortar delivers the personalized guidance and transparency that larger firms simply can't match.

