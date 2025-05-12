403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Implores Media to Foster Peace
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV recently urged media professionals to actively promote peace during a meeting in Rome. He called on them to adopt a style of communication that “does not seek consensus at all costs, does not use aggressive words, does not follow the culture of competition, and never separates the search for truth from the love with which we must humbly seek it.”
The pontiff further emphasized the need to move beyond conflict-driven communication, stating, “We must say no to the war of words and images; we must reject the paradigm of war.”
In addition to his appeal for peace-focused media, Pope Leo XIV also addressed the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. He pointed out that while AI holds immense potential, it demands "responsibility and discernment to ensure that it can be used for the good of all, so that it can benefit all of humanity."
The pontiff further emphasized the need to move beyond conflict-driven communication, stating, “We must say no to the war of words and images; we must reject the paradigm of war.”
In addition to his appeal for peace-focused media, Pope Leo XIV also addressed the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. He pointed out that while AI holds immense potential, it demands "responsibility and discernment to ensure that it can be used for the good of all, so that it can benefit all of humanity."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment