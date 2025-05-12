FOX UNVEILS NAME OF NEW STREAMING SERVICE - FOX ONE

FEATURING ALL OF FOX'S PREMIUM NEWS, SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING IN ONE DYNAMIC PLATFORM

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA , FOX) today introduced FOX One, its wholly-owned direct to consumer streaming service. FOX One will bring all of FOX's leading News, Sports and Entertainment branded content together in one dynamic streaming platform.

For the first time, cord-cutters and cord-nevers will have live streaming and on-demand access to the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, FOX Deportes, FOX Local Stations and the FOX network as well as the option to bundle FOX Nation within one platform.

"We know that FOX has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," said Pete Distad, CEO, FOX One. "We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform."

In addition to many other exciting features, FOX One will feature advanced personalization technology that adapts to viewing preferences while seamlessly integrating live and video on-demand content in a cohesive experience.

FOX One is on track to launch in the fall ahead of the NFL and College Football seasons. The latest updates and information about the upcoming service are available at .

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit .

