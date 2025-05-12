Logicgate Appoints Diego Panama As President And Chief Operating Officer To Fuel Next Phase Of Company Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Panama brings a wealth of experience in accelerating both high-growth startups and enterprise organizations, holding complex strategic roles across product and go-to-market functions, including sales, customer success, and operations. His proven track record of building results-driven teams and executing successful growth strategies will be instrumental in LogicGate's next phase of expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diego to the LogicGate team," said Matt Kunkel , CEO of LogicGate. "His extensive experience in scaling SaaS businesses, coupled with his deep understanding of both product and go-to-market strategies, makes him the ideal leader to help us execute our ambitious growth plans. Diego's proven track record of developing strong teams, championing company culture, and delivering exceptional customer value aligns directly with our core mission."

Most recently, Panama served as Chief Revenue Officer at Olo, where he oversaw sales, marketing, customer experience, and partnerships during a period of significant growth. Under his leadership, Olo, a company focused on empowering restaurants through digital transformation, accelerated growth to reach $284 million in revenue. Prior to Olo, Panama played a pivotal role in the remarkable expansion of LiveRamp, helping to scale the company from under $20 million to over $500 million in revenue, and contributing to its 2018 IPO. As Chief Commercial Officer at LiveRamp, he led sales and customer success, driving similar enterprise-focused growth. Panama also spent several years in Microsoft's product organization, providing him with a unique foundation in product strategy that will inform his go-to-market approach and enhance the overall customer experience at LogicGate.

"I am incredibly excited to join LogicGate at this pivotal time in the company's journey," said Panama. "LogicGate's unwavering commitment to its customers, demonstrated industry innovation, and continuous investment in its people are just a few of the driving forces behind the brand's leadership position in the GRC space. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to build upon the foundation that has already been laid, scale our operations, and deliver even greater value to our customers as we embark on this next phase of growth."

Panama will report to CEO, Matt Kunkel, and oversee the go-to-market, and product and technology functions for the organization.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about LogicGate's solutions by visiting or LinkedIn .

SOURCE LogicGate