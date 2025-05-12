Universal Technical Institute And Crown Equipment Corporation Celebrate 30 Years Of Collaboration, Empowering Skilled Technicians

Over the years, Crown has recruited and employed UTI graduates, placing them in service, training, and management roles across its more than 80 branches nationwide. The company has also participated in UTI-sponsored career fairs and veterans' appreciation events, fostering a deep connection with students and instructors. Most recently, Crown has joined UTI's Early Employment Program , allowing students selected by Crown from eleven campuses to gain relevant industry experience as they progress through their education.

"By working closely with UTI, Crown can build relationships with talented individuals equipped with industry knowledge and technical skills," said Brad Jordan, director-talent acquisition, Crown Equipment. "Our collaboration with UTI allows us to maintain our high service standards while providing graduates with meaningful career paths."

In the last five years alone, Crown has hired and promoted hundreds of UTI graduates, many of whom have gone on to leadership roles within the company. Many UTI alums have found long-term success at Crown. Their journeys showcase the career growth opportunities available through this relationship.

"Attending Universal Technical Institute (UTI) was one of my best decisions. Their training equipped me with the skills to excel as a service technician with Crown Equipment," said Roy Kobayashi, regional recruiting manager, Crown Equipment. "My career has transitioned through multiple opportunities at Crown over the last 32 years, and I now serve as a Recruitment Manager in Human Resources. It is great to have the opportunity to share my story with UTI students as an example of what they can achieve upon graduation."

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz noted, "Our relationship with Crown Equipment Corporation exemplifies UTI's commitment to connecting students with top employers who value their skills and training. For more than 30 years, Crown has provided meaningful career opportunities to our graduates, helping them grow into skilled technicians and industry leaders. We're proud to collaborate with a company that shares our dedication to workforce development and student success."

Lorenz continued, "Throughout our collaboration, Crown Equipment has generously provided essential material handling equipment to UTI campuses, including reach trucks, sit-down counterbalance forklifts, and work assist vehicles. This ensures that UTI has access to reliable, quality equipment for daily campus operations. Paired with their custom campus branding, these efforts reinforce Crown's commitment to workforce development and support for the trades."

UTI remains committed to working with industry leaders like Crown to create pathways for students to build rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

