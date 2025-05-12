Moonglow Denture Specialists Announces New Website

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Located in Buford, GA, Moonglow Denture Specialists is led by Dr. Doug Yoon, a highly trained prosthodontist who has focused exclusively on removable and implant prosthodontics since 2018. With deep expertise in the art and science of dentures, Dr. Yoon and his team provide comprehensive, personalized care to meet each patient's unique needs.

"We're proud to launch a website that mirrors the personalized care and attention our patients receive at every visit," said Dr. Doug Yoon. "Whether someone is exploring denture options for the first time or returning for ongoing care, we want the experience-online and in person-to be simple, welcoming, and stress-free."

Designed with patient accessibility in mind, the new website features detailed information about treatment options, insights into the practice's advanced in-house lab, and a user-friendly appointment request tool. Moonglow's focus on individualized treatment plans and handcrafted smiles distinguishes it within the prosthodontics field.

The practice is known for providing non-invasive, pain-free procedures in a clean, comfortable office environment. Patients are welcomed by friendly staff and receive care that prioritizes comfort, confidence, and long-term dental health.

Services offered by Moonglow Denture Specialists include:



Complete dentures

Partial dentures

Implant-supported dentures

Denture repair and relining Customized, handcrafted smiles in collaboration with an in-house lab technician

About Moonglow Denture Specialists

Moonglow Denture Specialists is a trusted prosthodontic practice offering premium removable dental solutions. Led by Dr. Doug Yoon, the practice is dedicated to crafting high-quality dentures and providing patient-centered care throughout the Atlanta metro area. The office is located at 2312 Sparta Way, Ste B, Buford, GA 30519. For more information, visit or call 706-899-3002. New patients are welcome to schedule a consultation and take the first step toward a confident, healthy smile.

