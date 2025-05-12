Cowboy Clean Fuels And Mercuria Announce Landmark Offtake Agreement For Carbon-Negative Renewable Natural Gas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the agreement, Mercuria will purchase the Environmental Attributes (EAs) associated with Cowboy's carbon-negative RNG and distribute them through its global network of energy transition customers. The agreement covers an initial term of 10 years and represents the offtake of 5 million MMBTU equivalent EAs.

"Cowboy is excited to partner with Mercuria, who we consider the global leader in energy and environmental commodities," said Ryan Waddington , CEO of Cowboy Clean Fuels. "This landmark agreement supporting offtake from our first commercial project is a game-changer for our company, and we look forward to working with Mercuria for years and years to come."

Founded in 2020, Cowboy Clean Fuels converts readily available agricultural byproducts into carbon dioxide and renewable methane using a natural biogenic process in deep geologic coal formations, leveraging existing Coal Bed Methane (CBM) infrastructure in the Powder River Basin. The result is a carbon-negative fuel with a verified zero-to-negative Carbon Intensity-offering a scalable solution for hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as manufacturing, clean transportation, and AI-powered data centers.

Mercuria, headquartered in Geneva and operating globally since 2004, is known for its leadership in advancing the energy transition. With a dedicated team of environmental products specialists, Mercuria provides tailored decarbonization solutions to help companies achieve their net zero goals.

"Mercuria has been looking for the next generation of RNG projects and technology to support the next phase of growth in the global RNG market," said Harrison Clay , Head of Biogas, Mercuria. "When we found Cowboy, we immediately recognized they had the technology and growth potential necessary to carve out a leadership position in this market. We are thrilled to be their go-to-market partner."

With additional RNG projects in development across Wyoming's Powder River Basin and beyond, Cowboy Clean Fuels is positioned to become a leading supplier of carbon-neutral and carbon-negative fuels at scale.

About Cowboy Clean Fuels

Cowboy Clean Fuels is an advanced climate tech company leveraging coal bed methane infrastructure to produce carbon-negative Renewable Natural Gas and permanently sequester atmospheric CO2. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

About Mercuria

Mercuria is one of the world's largest integrated independent energy and commodity trading companies. With a commitment to the energy transition, Mercuria provides comprehensive solutions across environmental commodities, including RNG, biofuels, and carbon credits.

SOURCE Cowboy Clean Fuels