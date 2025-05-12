Beovu (Brolucizumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Beovu (Brolucizumab) market report, detailing growth potentials, key trends, and regional analyses. Understand market drivers like AMD prevalence and healthcare expenditure. Discover strategic insights on leading players like Novartis AG across major regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

The Beovu (Brolucizumab) market report provides an extensive analysis of the market's fundamental features such as size, growth potential, and segmentation. The report segments the market across key regions and countries, examining historical data and predicting future growth trajectories. It also delves into the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments influencing the industry.

Historical market growth has been primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), amplified healthcare expenditure, heightened awareness of AMD management, government backing for innovative treatments, and the rising adoption of precision imaging technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to benefit from the swelling aging population, a growing appetite for targeted biologics, enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies for AMD therapies, and a stronger focus on personalized medicine. Anticipated trends during this period include a shift toward developing biosimilars, growth in telemedicine for AMD care, AI-based diagnostic tools, sustainability in drug manufacturing, biotech-firm and tech-company collaborations, and ongoing product innovation.

AMD, a progressive eye condition causing vision loss primarily in older adults, is on the rise due to increased life expectancy, lower birth rates, and healthcare advancements. Beovu (brolucizumab) targets vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), improving retinal health and reducing vision loss. A March 2023 report by BrightFocus Foundation notes that about 200 million individuals globally suffer from AMD, a figure projected to climb to 288 million by 2040, suggesting significant market expansion potential for Beovu.

Healthcare expenditure is escalating, driven by the aging demographic, a surge in chronic diseases, and costly advanced medical procedures. This increase plays a crucial role in managing the expenses associated with retinal disease treatments, particularly AMD. A September 2024 report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services highlighted a 4.1% rise in U.S. healthcare spending in 2022, amounting to $4.5 trillion or 17.3% of GDP, signifying substantial market growth for Beovu.

An important trend for Beovu is the pursuit of expanding treatment indications through regulatory approvals, such as for diabetic macular edema (DME). Beovu is approved for treating wet AMD and DME by targeting VEGF-A to curb abnormal blood vessel growth. In March 2022, Novartis AG received European Commission approval for Beovu's use in visual impairment due to DME, marking its second EU approval after its initial wet AMD indication in 2020.

Novartis AG stands as the key player in the Beovu market. North America was the largest market region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Beovu, a monoclonal antibody marketed under the brand name Beovu, addresses wet AMD by inhibiting VEGF, reducing abnormal blood vessel growth and fluid leakage in the retina. Offering the advantage of fewer doses, its primary indications include wet AMD, DME, and other retinal disorders. Distribution is through hospital, retail, and online pharmacies, serving specialty clinics and ambulatory care centers.

This market analysis provides Beovu market statistics, covering industry size, regional shares, and competitor market share, delivering a comprehensive view of the industry's present and future scenarios.

