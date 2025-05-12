2025 Military Discount Offers Honor The Commitment And Service Of U.S. Armed Forces Personnel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, SheerID and top consumer brands unveil exclusive, year-round discounts for our nation's brave troops

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2025- SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is working with close to 150 leading brands to extend exclusive online offers to members of the military in 2025 as a token of appreciation for their enduring dedication and sacrifice.

“Our nation's armed forces deserve all of our gratitude and support for their service, and SheerID is proud to partner with incredible brands that want to honor them through special offers and discounts,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO, SheerID.“It's our mission to help brands more meaningfully engage with their customers, especially those to whom we owe so much.”

Through SheerID's Audience Network , members of the military can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout 2025. This program ensures that these brave service members can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to our nation's security.

These special offers include:



15% off from 3D Services

Discount from AFEyewear

Discount from Airstream

30% off from Alpha Industries

Exclusive savings from Aly & Lia Boutique

20% off American Giant

10% off from Ariat

5% off from Ashley Furniture

Special savings from ASICS

Save on phone plans from AT& T

10% off from Atkins

15% off from AutoMeter

Savings on mattresses from Awara

10% off from Back Market

5% off outdoor gear from Bass Pro Shops

Special rates from Beaches Resorts

20% discount from Boden

25% off for a limited time from Bonobos

Exclusive savings from Bulwark

30% off select items from Burton Snowboards (US & CA )

10% off from Champs

20% off jewelry from Charles & Colvar

$150 off from CheapCaribbean

10% off from Clé de Peau Beauté

20% off from Clinique

15% off from COBB Tuning

15% off from Converse

Discounted ski passes from Copper Mountain Resort

20% off from Coral & Tusk

20% off All Access Memberships from CorePower Yoga

New membership promotion from Costco

20% off from CURVD Earplugs

20% off from Dickies

Special savings from Direct Energy

$40 discount from DISHForMyRV

25% off from Dockers

Mattress discounts from DreamCloud

15% off Srixon and Cleveland Golf products from Dunlop Sports

10% off from Eastbay

20% off online certificates from EdX

20% Tuition Discount from EdX

Savings on baby gear from Evenflo

10% off tactical LED flashlights from Flashlight Freak

$30 off ergonomic furniture from FlexiSpot

25% off from Florence Marine

10% discount from Foot Locker

First year free from Fox News Media

15% off from Frigidaire

25% off from GelPro

Exclusive offers from Gerber Gear

35% off gloves from Give'r

10% off from Grown Brilliance

25% off for U.S. and Canadian military from Helly Hansen

Discounts from Helzberg Diamonds

$100 onboard credit from Holland America

10% from Holt's Cigar

15% off from HYDRAGUN

20% off from Hydro Flask

15% off from Industrie Clothing

Discounts from J.Crew Factory

3% stackable discount from Jackery

15% off from Jans

15% from JanSport

20% discount from Karen Kane

20% off from Keto Brainz Nootropics

15% off from Kids Foot Locker

Exclusive savings from Kipling

Discounts from Kitchenaid

10% off from

Diamond jewelry savings from La Joya

25% off from Leatherman

15% off from Levi's

8% off on LiFePO4 batteries from LiTime

20% off from Love Honey

40% off from Lovesac

15% off from M.A.C Cosmetics

15% off from Madewell

Discounts from MAVERIX Inc.

Up to 25% from Maxi-Cosi

Discounts from Maytag

15% off from Meliana Style

15% off from Michaels

Golf discounts from Military Tee Times

20% off air purifiers from Molekule

Ski discounts from Monarch Mountain

30% off from Morningstar

10% off from Musician's Friend

15% off from NARS

15% off vegan omega-3s from Naturesage

Mattress discounts from Nectar

10% off Nike

40% off from Nine27 Athletics

Savings on supplements from Novex Biotech

20% off gear from Osprey

20% off from OUI the People

20% off from OXO

Exclusive military discount from Pandora

50% off from Paramount+

Savings from Peacock

20% off from Petmate

20% off from PinMart

10% off from PODS

Cruise Benefit Program from Cruise Benefit Program from Princess Cruises

10% off from Purple

15% off from Pvolve

20% off from Red Kap

Additional $300 Off Windows and Doors from Renewal by Anderson

Exclusive discounts from Rollick

20% off from Rookie Wellness

20% off from Rothy's

Up to 25% off from Safety 1st

10% off from Sandals Resorts

15% off from Shiseido

Discounts from Shooter's Pro Shop

25% off from SiriusXM

5% off from Sleep Number

25% off from Spec Ops Tools

Discounts from SPJA Anime Expo

Discounts from SSA by Nosler

5% off from Stahl's

$25 credit from Sticker Mule

40% off family lines from T-Mobile

40% off from Tarte Cosmetics

75% on Phone Accessories and Tech Gear from Tech Perks

20% off from The Linz Shop

10% off from The North Face

30% off from The Sculpt Society

Two-year free subscription from The Word Among Us

20% off from Therafit

25% off from Thermo Recovery Wear

20% off from Thule

10% off from Timberland

Discounts from Treehopper

15% off from Triple F.A.T. Goose

20% off from True Classic

10% off from UGG

15% off cell plans from USCellular

20% off from vineyard vines

5% off from Whirlpool

20% off from VIVAIA 10% off from WM



About SheerID

SheerID is trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands–including Amazon, Spotify, T-Mobile, and The Home Depot–to enable exceptional experiences by engaging the right customers, limiting offer abuse, and fueling precision-driven outreach to propel revenue and loyalty. SheerID's Audience Data Platform instantly verifies high-value audiences and appends the permissioned consumer attributes to 400+ martech and adtech platforms. The Audience, Alliance, and Affinity Networks allow brands to engage verified audiences using 200k+ authoritative data sources, their own data sources, and cross-promotion via aligned companies, respectively.

Founded in 2011, SheerID is ISO and SOC 2 Type 2 Certified and does not sell or rent verified customer data. SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visitText> or follow us on Text>LinkedIn .

Lara ComptonText>...