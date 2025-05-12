2025 Military Discount Offers Honor The Commitment And Service Of U.S. Armed Forces Personnel
PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 12, 2025- SheerID, the leading verification platform for high-impact consumer groups, is working with close to 150 leading brands to extend exclusive online offers to members of the military in 2025 as a token of appreciation for their enduring dedication and sacrifice.
“Our nation's armed forces deserve all of our gratitude and support for their service, and SheerID is proud to partner with incredible brands that want to honor them through special offers and discounts,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO, SheerID.“It's our mission to help brands more meaningfully engage with their customers, especially those to whom we owe so much.”
Through SheerID's Audience Network , members of the military can securely verify their eligibility and instantly unlock valuable discounts throughout 2025. This program ensures that these brave service members can easily take advantage of meaningful offers that recognize their essential contributions to our nation's security.
These special offers include:
- 15% off from 3D Services Discount from AFEyewear Discount from Airstream 30% off from Alpha Industries Exclusive savings from Aly & Lia Boutique 20% off American Giant 10% off from Ariat 5% off from Ashley Furniture Special savings from ASICS Save on phone plans from AT& T 10% off from Atkins 15% off from AutoMeter Savings on mattresses from Awara 10% off from Back Market 5% off outdoor gear from Bass Pro Shops Special rates from Beaches Resorts 20% discount from Boden 25% off for a limited time from Bonobos Exclusive savings from Bulwark 30% off select items from Burton Snowboards (US & CA ) 10% off from Champs 20% off jewelry from Charles & Colvar $150 off from CheapCaribbean 10% off from Clé de Peau Beauté 20% off from Clinique 15% off from COBB Tuning 15% off from Converse Discounted ski passes from Copper Mountain Resort 20% off from Coral & Tusk 20% off All Access Memberships from CorePower Yoga New membership promotion from Costco 20% off from CURVD Earplugs 20% off from Dickies Special savings from Direct Energy $40 discount from DISHForMyRV 25% off from Dockers Mattress discounts from DreamCloud 15% off Srixon and Cleveland Golf products from Dunlop Sports 10% off from Eastbay 20% off online certificates from EdX 20% Tuition Discount from EdX Savings on baby gear from Evenflo 10% off tactical LED flashlights from Flashlight Freak $30 off ergonomic furniture from FlexiSpot 25% off from Florence Marine 10% discount from Foot Locker First year free from Fox News Media 15% off from Frigidaire 25% off from GelPro Exclusive offers from Gerber Gear 35% off gloves from Give'r 10% off from Grown Brilliance 25% off for U.S. and Canadian military from Helly Hansen Discounts from Helzberg Diamonds $100 onboard credit from Holland America 10% from Holt's Cigar 15% off from HYDRAGUN 20% off from Hydro Flask 15% off from Industrie Clothing Discounts from J.Crew Factory 3% stackable discount from Jackery 15% off from Jans 15% from JanSport 20% discount from Karen Kane 20% off from Keto Brainz Nootropics 15% off from Kids Foot Locker Exclusive savings from Kipling Discounts from Kitchenaid 10% off from Diamond jewelry savings from La Joya 25% off from Leatherman 15% off from Levi's 8% off on LiFePO4 batteries from LiTime 20% off from Love Honey 40% off from Lovesac 15% off from M.A.C Cosmetics 15% off from Madewell Discounts from MAVERIX Inc. Up to 25% from Maxi-Cosi Discounts from Maytag 15% off from Meliana Style 15% off from Michaels Golf discounts from Military Tee Times 20% off air purifiers from Molekule Ski discounts from Monarch Mountain 30% off from Morningstar 10% off from Musician's Friend 15% off from NARS 15% off vegan omega-3s from Naturesage Mattress discounts from Nectar 10% off Nike 40% off from Nine27 Athletics Savings on supplements from Novex Biotech 20% off gear from Osprey 20% off from OUI the People 20% off from OXO Exclusive military discount from Pandora 50% off from Paramount+ Savings from Peacock 20% off from Petmate 20% off from PinMart 10% off from PODS Cruise Benefit Program from Cruise Benefit Program from Princess Cruises 10% off from Purple 15% off from Pvolve 20% off from Red Kap Additional $300 Off Windows and Doors from Renewal by Anderson Exclusive discounts from Rollick 20% off from Rookie Wellness 20% off from Rothy's Up to 25% off from Safety 1st 10% off from Sandals Resorts 15% off from Shiseido Discounts from Shooter's Pro Shop 25% off from SiriusXM 5% off from Sleep Number 25% off from Spec Ops Tools Discounts from SPJA Anime Expo Discounts from SSA by Nosler 5% off from Stahl's $25 credit from Sticker Mule 40% off family lines from T-Mobile 40% off from Tarte Cosmetics 75% on Phone Accessories and Tech Gear from Tech Perks 20% off from The Linz Shop 10% off from The North Face 30% off from The Sculpt Society Two-year free subscription from The Word Among Us 20% off from Therafit 25% off from Thermo Recovery Wear 20% off from Thule 10% off from Timberland Discounts from Treehopper 15% off from Triple F.A.T. Goose 20% off from True Classic 10% off from UGG 15% off cell plans from USCellular 20% off from vineyard vines 5% off from Whirlpool 20% off from VIVAIA 10% off from WM
