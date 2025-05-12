Highway Releases Freight Fraud Index Revealing 400,000 Sophisticated Fraud Attempts In Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highway warns supply chain industry to be aware of increase in spoofed communications and an influx of load theft attempts

DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and fraud prevention solutions, released the Freight Fraud Index . The index pinpoints the latest fraud threats and shows brokers how to respond.

This quarter, the index reveals which fraud and strategic cargo theft tactics continue to rise, like identity theft, false pick-ups, sold Motor Carriers (MCs), double-brokering schemes, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) contact manipulation remaining prevalent. During the first quarter of 2025, fraudsters leveraged the use of increasingly sophisticated methods, such as compromised carrier emails and caller ID spoofing, to deceive brokers, blocking over 400,000 fraud attempts in Q1 of 2025 alone.

“As fraud rings adapt, they're targeting the soft spots, which can include overlooked verifications, siloed systems, and gaps in the overall communication security of a company,” said Michael Grace, Vice President of Customer Risk Management, Highway.“In the first quarter of 2025, Highway observed a steady increase in impersonation attempts, unauthorized contact changes, and bad actors attempting to gain access to broker networks. Our proactive approach blocked 352,134 fraudulent inbound emails, 30,921 spoofed phone numbers, 561 user access attempts in 42 countries outside North America, and more in our daily fight to protect the brokerage community and their valued clientele.”

This month, the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) reported that cargo theft continues to be the most financially damaging type of fraud. Citing the National Insurance Crime Bureau , the total losses in cargo theft are an estimated $35 billion annually, with a 1,500% increase in reported incidents since 2021. Despite this, as it relates to the most frequent fraud scenarios, unlawful brokerage has emerged as the No. 1 threat . This consists of hackers posing as legitimate brokers or carriers to hijack loads or payments. TIA reported a total of 402 incidents that occurred in a six-month time span.

This past March, trucking, shipping, and railroad industry professionals voiced their concerns regarding the rise in cargo theft, specifically requesting Congress to implement a task force. Various speakers at the congressional hearing noted broker fraud, shipment interception, and other forms of cargo theft as costly to the supply chain industry, equating to upwards of $35 billion annually .

“Fraud will continue to be an evolving challenge, and Highway will remain dedicated to brokers staying ahead of these rapidly changing threats,” continued Grace.“Overall, freight fraud is increasing, and identity theft is the leading charge. These are daily threats, and in 2025, three main fraud vectors spiked in Q1.”

According to Highway data, the three fraud vectors that spiked in Q1 2025 are:

Occurs when bad actors acquire an existing, legitimate carrier's MC number, either through an actual purchase, coercion, or deception.Occurs when a bad actor gains unauthorized access to a legitimate carrier's email account, often through phishing links or credential harvesting from fake login pages.A tactic where fraudsters manipulate the caller ID to impersonate a legitimate carrier or dispatcher.

As companies progress in Q2, Highway warns professionals to be on the alert for increased spoofed communications by email or phone and a surge in load theft attempts as we progress through spring and into summer. While we witness the tactics in fraud become more sophisticated, so must the methods used for prevention and response.

To learn more about the Freight Fraud Index and Highway's products and solutions, visit .

