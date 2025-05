Health And Fitness Club Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Rising Urbanization, Chronic Diseases, And Social Media Influence To Fuel Growt

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health and Fitness Club Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the health and fitness club market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global health and fitness club market reached a value of nearly $101.45 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $101.45 billion in 2024 to $157.6 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.21%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2029 and reach $236.93 billion in 2034.

The global health and fitness club market is fairly fragmented, with large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 15.85% of the total market in 2023. 24 Hour Fitness LLC was the largest competitor with a 3.12% share of the market, followed by LA Fitness LLC with 2.80%, Barry's Bootcamp with 2.35%, Equinox Holdings Inc. with 1.74%, CrossFit LLC with 1.51%, Life Time Fitness Inc. with 1.21%, Basic-Fit NV with 1.10%, Planet Fitness Inc. with 1.04%, Exos with 0.50% and Crunch Fitness LLC with 0.48%.



North America was the largest region in the health and fitness club market, accounting for 38.44% or $38.99 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the health and fitness club market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.12% and 10.90% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.72% and 8.67% respectively.

The health and fitness club market is segmented by facility into aerobic classes, yoga classes, swimming pool, gym equipment and other facilities. The gym equipment market was the largest segment of the health and fitness club market segmented by facility, accounting for 60.44% or $61.32 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the yoga classes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the health and fitness club market segmented by facility, at a CAGR of 11.01% during 2024-2029.

The health and fitness club market is segmented by membership type into monthly and annually. The monthly market was the largest segment of the health and fitness club market segmented by membership type, accounting for 53.19% or $53.96 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the monthly segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the health and fitness club market segmented by membership type, at a CAGR of 10.47% during 2024-2029.

The health and fitness club market is segmented by trainer type into personal training, group training and self-training. The personal training market was the largest segment of the health and fitness club market segmented by trainer type, accounting for 43.79% or $44.42 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the group training segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the health and fitness club market segmented by trainer type, at a CAGR of 10.45% during 2024-2029.

The health and fitness club market is segmented by end user into men and women. The women market was the largest segment of the health and fitness club market segmented by end user, accounting for 54.48% or $55.27 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the men segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the health and fitness club market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 8.71% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the health and fitness club market segmented by facility will arise in the gym equipment segment, which will gain $35.64 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the health and fitness club market segmented by membership type will arise in the monthly segment, which will gain $34.8 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the health and fitness club market segmented by end user will arise in the women segment, which will gain $32.21 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the health and fitness club market segmented by trainer type will arise in the personal training segment, which will gain $24.72 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The health and fitness club market size will gain the most in the USA at $14.0 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the health and fitness club market include focus on prioritizing the development of innovative products, focus on placing a strong emphasis on the development of innovative solutions, focus on investing in innovative offerings to promote mental well-being through virtual workouts and cognitive training and focus on expanding their gym networks. Player-adopted strategies in the health and fitness club market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through introducing new programs, focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions and focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the health and fitness club companies to focus on enhancing user experience through biomechanics and innovation, focus on personalized coaching and technology integration, focus on integrating mental well-being offerings, focus on expanding home gym equipment and personalization features, focus on expanding reach and enhancing customer experience, focus on yoga classes to accelerate growth, focus on monthly market growth for health and fitness clubs, focus on group training to drive growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for health and fitness clubs, focus on strategic pricing adjustments for health and fitness clubs, focus on digital marketing strategies to drive membership growth for health and fitness clubs, focus on customer retention through promotions and loyalty programs for health and fitness clubs and focus on women's segment for growth.

