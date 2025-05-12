Nurses Speak Out On Burnout, Balance, And The Future Of The Profession In New Survey

DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While 75% of nurses report being satisfied with their career choice, many still face significant strain due to burnout, mental health challenges, and staffing issues, according to a new survey by AMN Healthcare, the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations. More than half of nurses (58%) report feeling burnout most days, and only 39% plan to be in their current positions in 12 months. The remaining 61% plan to change jobs or departments, seek a hybrid position, work as travelers, or make other career changes.

AMN Healthcare's 2025 Survey of Registered Nurses measures the insights and direction of the nursing profession using responses from more than 12,000 nurses. The survey's additional findings include:



64% report that compassion fatigue has impacted their health

49% feel valued by their employer

33% of nurses are eligible to retire in the near future

81% say flexible schedules would improve working conditions

34% of nurses have self-scheduling options, with 33% using a shift scheduling app 45% are concerned AI may affect patient safety, with 26% concerned AI will replace them

"As a nurse myself, I know the importance of this data and the action we, as leaders, must take to address the concerns of our workforce," said Dr. Angelo Venditti, Chief Nursing Executive at AMN Healthcare.“As we look to the future of nursing, we must prioritize the well-being of our professionals and prioritize flexible scheduling, workplace-enhancing technology, and innovative staffing solutions.”

Nurses who said they are satisfied with their career choice provided insights into the opportunities and challenges they experience in their day-to-day roles.“After COVID I lost my joy of being a nurse. I started therapy because I am a nurse to my soul. It is not a career, it is who I am,” one nurse responded, emphasizing that even in exhaustion, nurses long to rediscover the joy that first called them to the bedside. Another nurse addressed the need for flexible scheduling to prioritize time with family, which the majority of nurses (55%) strongly agree would improve the working environment:“It would reignite my passion to have a flexible schedule that would help balance my work and family life.”

While the majority of nurses remain satisfied with their career choice-with 75% expressing favorability in 2025, a slight increase from previous years and after holding steady at 80-85% for a decade-the survey reveals a contrasting reality: 58% report feeling burned out most days, 64% suffer from compassion fatigue, and 33% are eligible for retirement this year.

These findings highlight an urgent need for systemic changes, as nurses consistently point to improvements in working conditions-such as fewer patients per nurse, hybrid roles, and greater scheduling flexibility-as key to sustaining their passion and extending their careers. Nearly half (49%) of surveyed nurses believe that flexible work hours would encourage them to stay in the profession longer, a view reinforced by the fact that 34% already have self-scheduling options. As technology continues to evolve, the adoption of advanced scheduling systems and handheld devices is expected to further empower nurses, making it imperative for administrators to leverage these innovations to secure the future of nurse staffing.

“As the demand for nurses grows amid continued volatility in the workforce, healthcare administrators must look beyond recruitment and invest in sustainable solutions to help nurses rediscover the purpose that first brought them to the profession,” said Robin Johnson, Group President of Nursing & Allied Solutions at AMN Healthcare.“With the right strategies, healthcare systems can provide nurses with more schedule flexibility, a better work/life balance and more control over how, when and where they work – thereby improving the daily work experience of current nurses and attracting new nurses to the industry.”

AMN Healthcare's 2025 Survey of Registered Nurses offers actionable insights that can transform the work environment into a place where nurses thrive. Recommendations include the use of advanced scheduling technologies and AI tools, the implementation of mentorship models, enhancement of financial incentives, and the expansion of workplace violence prevention measures. Healthcare leaders can take critical steps to address nurse burnout and stress, uplifting the nursing profession and improving patient care and outcomes.

Based on 12,171 responses, AMN Healthcare's 2025 Survey of Registered Nurses has a margin of error of +/- 1%. For more information, visit .

