$12+ Bn Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Growth Driven By Aging Population And Rising Healthcare Access, Despite Skilled Professional Shortage

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Lower Back Pain Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the chronic lower back pain market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global chronic lower back pain market reached a value of nearly $7.72 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.60% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $7.72 billion in 2024 to $9.7 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.67%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2029 and reach $12.01 billion in 2034.

The global chronic lower back pain market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 42.25% of the total market in 2023. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. was the largest competitor with a 8.08% share of the market, followed by Pfizer Inc. with 5.81%, Novartis AG. with 5.62%, Medtronic plc. with 5.32%, Eli Lilly and Company. With 5.27%, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc. with 2.60%, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. with 2.55%, AstraZeneca plc. with 2.47%, Endo International plc with 2.27% and AbbVie Inc. with 2.24%.

North America was the largest region in the chronic lower back pain market, accounting for 40.57% or $3.13 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the chronic lower back pain market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.71% and 5.40% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.98% and 4.81% respectively.

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by type of pain into diskogenic pain, lumbar spinal stenosis, sacroiliac pain, facet-joint pain, radicular pain, muscular pain and other types of pain. The diskogenic pain market was the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by type of pain, accounting for 32.56% or $2.51 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the radicular pain segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chronic lower back pain market segmented by type of pain, at a CAGR of 5.66% during 2024-2029.

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by diagnosis into clinical history, physical examination, imaging guidelines and assessment of pain. The clinical history market was the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 33.68% or $2.6 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the imaging guidelines segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chronic lower back pain market segmented by diagnosis, at a CAGR of 6.89% during 2024-2029.

The chronic lower back pain market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the chronic lower back pain market segmented by end-user, accounting for 44.65% or $3.44 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the payments market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the chronic lower back pain market segmented by type of pain will arise in the diskogenic pain segment, which will gain $676.24 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chronic lower back pain market segmented by diagnosis will arise in the imaging guidelines segment, which will gain $869.6 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chronic lower back pain market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $788.5 million of global annual sales by 2029. The chronic lower back pain market size will gain the most in USA at $625.79 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the chronic lower back pain market include innovative spinal cord stimulation approved for non-surgical back and leg pain, artificial intelligence (AI)- infused spinal cord stimulation, developing products with advanced technologies such as BurstDR SCS technology, personalized back pain solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and medical insights, development of advanced treatment facilities to provide comprehensive care for managing pain stemming and cutting-edge TGF-? modulation therapy.

Player-adopted strategies in the chronic lower back pain market include focus on strengthening their business expertise through new drug launches, focus on expanding its business operations through partnerships and renewals and focus on expanding its business through new product approvals.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the chronic lower back pain companies to focus on advancing non-surgical pain management solutions, focus on Ai-infused spinal cord stimulation, focus on developing advanced pain management technologies, focus on personalized Ai-powered solutions, focus on expanding advanced treatment facilities, focus on radicular pain to drive growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding strategic distribution partnerships, focus on value-based pricing for chronic lower back pain solutions, focus on targeted digital campaigns, focus on partnerships with healthcare providers and focus on targeted strategies for orthopedic clinics.

Key Attributes: