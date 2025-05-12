In-Vehicle Networking Market To Reach USD 64.43 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Demand For Advanced Vehicle Connectivity And Automation Technologies | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The In-Vehicle Networking Market is growing due to rising demand for connected vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment features. Austin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Vehicle Networking Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The In-Vehicle Networking Market was valued at USD 33.95 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 64.43 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.38% from 2024 to 2032.” Expansion of In-Vehicle Networking Driven by Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Demand The In-Vehicle Networking market is driven by the continuously growing demand for connected and automated vehicles, needing fast and efficient as well as low data traffic latency for communication between electronic control units (ECUs). The U.S. market is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2023 to USD 11.31 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 3.89%. This growth is driven by advanced systems, including infotainment, telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management in electric vehicles (EVs). Get a Sample Report of In-Vehicle Networking Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

General Motors (USA) – OnStar telematics, V2X communication, connected vehicle platform

Volkswagen AG (Germany) – Car2X systems, cloud-based infotainment, vehicle connectivity suite

Cisco Systems (USA) – Automotive network infrastructure, in-car cybersecurity, IoT platforms

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) – Telematics services, V2X modules, connected mobility solutions

Qualcomm (USA) – Snapdragon Auto platforms, C-V2X chipsets, 5G modems

Denso (Japan) – V2X units, in-vehicle ECUs, ADAS networking modules

AT&T (USA) – In-car LTE/5G, Wi-Fi hotspots, IoT data services

Tesla (USA) – Proprietary telematics, OTA systems, real-time data networking

Continental (Germany) – Vehicle gateways, network controllers, ITS solutions

IBM (USA) – Cloud platforms, AI telematics, automotive cybersecurity

Harman International (USA) – Connected infotainment, cloud-based telematics, vehicle data systems

Ford Motor Company (USA) – SYNC infotainment, FordPass telematics, ADAS networking

NVIDIA (USA) – DRIVE platform, AI in-vehicle computing, autonomous networking

Bosch (Germany) – Communication ECUs, V2X modules, ADAS-integrated networks Mercedes-Benz AG (Germany) – MBUX system, OTA update platform, V2X-ready telematics. In-Vehicle Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 33.95 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 64.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.38% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Technology(Vehicle-to, Vehicle Networking, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Networking, Vehicle-to-Cloud Networking, On-Board Diagnostics Networking)

. By Vehicle Type(Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles)

. By Network Type(Wired Network, Wireless Network, Cellular Network, Dedicated Short Range Communication)

. By Application (Telematics, Infotainment, Driver Assistance Systems, Fleet Management) Key Drivers . Unified Regulatory Push and Geopolitical Shifts Fuel Demand for Secure In-Vehicle Networking.

. Empowering in-vehicle networks through the integration of 5G and edge intelligence unlocks faster data transmission and next-gen V2X capabilities.

New technologies like automotive Ethernet and improvements to existing protocols like CAN, LIN, and FlexRay are increasing data transmission capabilities while simultaneously reducing latency. Moreover, growing focus on data privacy and cyber security combined with the changing regulatory scenario is driving the need for secure networking solutions. Efforts like the FTC's characterization of driver data as "sensitive," California's privacy laws and federal privacy regulations have heightened the need for secure and compliant in-vehicle networking systems.

I n-Vehicle Networking Market Segmentation: Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Cloud, Passenger Cars, EVs, Wireless & Cellular Networks, Telematics & ADAS (2023-2032)

By Technology

In 2023, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) networking dominated the in-vehicle networking sector, capturing approximately 30% of the market share, due to its considerable role in road safety, avoidance of collision, and real-time vehicle communication. V2V allows sharing critical information like speed, and location to avoid accidents. This technology has large support from regulatory agencies from North America and Europe, alongside an increasing integration of ADAS and autonomous driving features.

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C) networking is projected to experience rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, due to rising need for real-time diagnostics, over-the-air upgrades as well as enhanced cloud-based services supported by AI, predictive analytics and 5G.

By Vehicle Type

In 2023, the passenger car segment was the leading contributor to the in-vehicle networking market, accounting for around 45% of total revenue, due to the adoption of connected car technologies and increasing customer demand for advanced infotainment, telematics, and driver-assistance systems. The adoption of ADAS, V2X communication and Ethernet-based networking in modern vehicles has motivated auto manufacturers to develop strong in-vehicle architectures.

The electric vehicle (EV) segment is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the requirement for efficient, low latency networks that can support complex EV systems and meet regulatory and safety demands.

By Network Type

The wireless network segment is anticipated to represent approximately 25% of the in-vehicle networking market by 2023. This growth is being driven by the inclusion of wireless technologies like Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, Fourth Generation/ Fifth Generation (4G/5G) cellular and Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) in connected and driverless cars. Wireless networking permits real-time communication of navigation, hands-free calling, vehicle status, and vehicle located service, diagnostics information, remote vehicle control, and over-the-air (OTA) updates, eliminating the need for cabling. As cars become more software-defined, automakers are seeking wireless solutions that provide the scalability; flexibility and low-cost connectivity to more effectively design and launch products.

The cellular network segment is expected to experience the most rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, as high speed and low latency of 5G is essential for autonomous driving, vehicle to everything (V2X) communication, and real-time services. Cellular connectivity features such as connected diagnostics and automatic emergency calling are possible in part due to regulatory backing, which will drive global deployment of these technologies.

By Application

The telematics segment is projected to dominate the in-vehicle networking market, contributing 29% of total revenue in 2023, driven by the requirement for constant monitoring of vehicles, fleet management, navigation and remote diagnostics. Cellular, GPS, and satellite technologies are used in telematics systems to optimize operations, ensure driver safety, and support predictive maintenance. The increasing trend of ride-sharing, logistics efficiency, and government legislation for emergency calling systems is fueling the adoption of telematics system.

The Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing from 2024 to 2032, due to the growth in demand for safer vehicles and the incorporation of ADAS features to facilitate car automation and comply with the regulations.

North America Leads the In-Vehicle Networking Market, While Asia-Pacific Experiences Rapid Growth Driven by Urbanization and Innovation.

North America is the leading region in the in-vehicle networking market, accounting for approximately 35% of the revenue share in 2023, propelled by technological advancements, robust automotive infrastructure, and early adoption of connected vehicle technologies. Prominent companies such as General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Qualcomm, and Intel are at the forefront of innovation in autonomous driving, V2X communication, and 5G integration. Additionally, government support and a high consumer demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and telematics in premium vehicles further enhance market growth

The Asia-Pacific region is set for the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due rapid urbanization, more vehicle production, and new electric and connected vehicles. Some of the major players contributing to this growth include China, Japan, South Korea and India that are investing heavily in smart mobility and V2X technologies.

Recent Development:



March 2025, Toyota is collaborating with NTT DATA's Transatel to introduce a connected services offering for vehicles in Brazil and Argentina, integrating multi-network (e)SIM cards for telematics, onboard Wi-Fi and over-the-air updates. The partnership broadens Toyota's digital in-vehicle services in the country and will be offered to other Latin American countries starting in 2025. Oct 2024, Qualcomm announced the broadened scope of its automotive platform while partnered with ESL Gaming to bring new automotive tech to the gaming world, and partnered with GM, BMW, Li Auto, and Mercedes to make the future of the connected car an immersive compute space. The key for the company remains delivering the full potential of high-speed connectivity, AI, and advanced digital technologies to enhance in-cabin experiences and to ensure safety in all types of vehicles.

