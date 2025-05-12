Texting In Microsoft Teams With Teams Connect

- Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft Teams has over 320 million active users worldwide with over 20 million on Microsoft Teams Phone System. For many, Microsoft Teams is already the hub for collaboration, phone, and meetings, but there's one channel that professionals rely on heavily: texting. Teams Connect allows users to send and receive SMS and MMS text messages directly within Microsoft Teams.



Texting in Teams is fast and easy. Whether it's confirming appointments, sending order updates, or following up on sales inquiries, texting from Teams simplifies workflows and improves customer responsiveness.



Why Should Businesses Add Texting to Microsoft Teams?

.Send SMS and MMS messages directly from Teams

.Engage customers faster and more personally

.Maintain communication records within your Microsoft environment

.Avoid switching between platforms or relying on personal devices

.Enhance productivity with one unified collaboration tool



How It Works:

Sending SMS/MMS

Texting through Teams Connect feels just like chatting inside Microsoft Teams. Simply open the Teams app, click on the Teams Connect SMS app, and start texting, whether it's an SMS or MMS. All messages are routed through business numbers, keeping communication professional and centralized.

Group Texting

Teams Connect makes it possible to create groups of Teams users who receive and send SMS messages via a Teams Channel. The group appears as a team in MS Teams. Group texting empowers users to engage in dynamic discussions, organize plans as a group, and share updates with multiple individuals simultaneously. To send a group text, simply enter the group name, type the message, and click the send icon.

Broadcast Texting

Broadcast Texting with Teams Connect is a message sent to multiple recipients individually. It's similar to Group texting but the SMS or MMS message is delivered to each phone number individual versus a group. To send a broadcast text, simply enter the group name, type the message, select broadcast text, and click the send icon.

Secure Texting

Teams Connect offers encrypted SMS for businesses that need secure messaging such as medical providers and financial institutions. Secure and encrypted text messages must have the Microsoft Audit Log, available on MS Premium subscription such as E5. Messages are secured by TLS in the Teams Connect application.

“We listened when customers asked for a better calling experience in Microsoft Teams,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks,“and we built Teams Connect, offering flexibility with Operator Connect, Direct Routing, or a hybrid of both. Then they asked for texting built right into Teams, and that's what we delivered. Teams Connect was built by listening.”



Get Started with Teams Connect Today

Teams Connect gives businesses the flexibility to choose between Operator Connect, Direct Routing, or a hybrid of both. Pricing includes Pay-as-you-Go at $3.49 per seat plus usage or unlimited calling at $8.95 per seat. In addition to Texting, Teams Connect add-ons include Call Recording, a Receptionist Console, Native Contact Center within Microsoft Teams, and the newly added Interactive AI Voice Agent. Teams Connect empowers organizations with a smarter way to manage voice communications with Microsoft Teams.

Businesses interested in text-enabling their Teams environment can email ... or call 714.769.9456 to schedule a free demo or get started with Teams Connect.

Oscar Reyes

UCC Networks

+1 714-769-9456

email us here

