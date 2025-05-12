3 Rivers Energy Partners Announces Key Leadership Transition

Max Johnson Appointed COO of 3 Rivers Energy Partners

3 Rivers Energy Partners

3 Rivers Energy Partners, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition designed to support the company's continued growth and operational excellence

- John Rivers, CEO & Co-FounderTHREE RIVERS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Due to its continued growth, 3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE), a leading innovator in renewable natural gas and sustainable waste-to-value solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition designed to support the company's continued growth and operational excellence.Effective immediately, Max Johnson has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 3 Rivers Energy Partners. Johnson succeeds David Johnson , who will now serve as Senior Advisor while retaining his seat on the Board of Directors.In his new role, Max Johnson will oversee the company's Engineering, Construction Management, and Operations departments. A proven leader within the organization, Max has played a central role in managing of the construction and operations of 3RE's facilities. His calm, decisive leadership and commitment to excellence earned him this expanded leadership opportunity.“Max has demonstrated the vision, composure, and integrity that define great leadership,” said John Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder of 3 Rivers Energy Partners.“This promotion is a testament to the trust he has earned across our team and our industry.”David Johnson, a founding member and equity partner, has been instrumental in building 3RE into the nationally recognized renewable energy company it is today. In his new role as Senior Advisor, he will focus on project feasibility and high-value strategic initiatives. David's deep industry knowledge, ingenuity, and relentless drive will continue to guide 3RE through its next phase of innovation and impact.“David's legacy is firmly embedded in the DNA of this company,” said John Rivers, CEO & Co-Founder.“We are fortunate that he will continue to shape our future as both an advisor and board member.”3 Rivers Energy Partners remains committed to empowering organizations to create a sustainable future through its unique full-circle approach to waste conversion and renewable energy deployment.###About 3 Rivers Energy Partners3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operation of renewable natural gas projects. Our teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing their existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources. This allows organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. We take renewable energy projects from idea to operation.Empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.3riversenergy

Kegan Rivers

3 Rivers Energy Partners

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.