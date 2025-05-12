Roots Surges Into Second Quarter With A Growing Investor Base, Record Investments And Expanding Portfolio

Roots Investment Community

Nearly 3K New Investors Fuel $10.23M in Fresh Capital as Roots Expands Workforce Housing Fund Amid Federal Funding Cuts

- Daniel DorfmanATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roots , a fast-growing real estate investment platform focused on workforce housing, kicked off the year with record momentum. In Q1 alone, Roots welcomed over 2,700 new investors, raised over $10.23M, and added 63 new doors to its expanding portfolio. As federal funding cuts send shockwaves across the housing industry, Roots is proving to be a viable opportunity for both its investors and residents alike. For as little as $100 and as much as $6M, anyone – including its residents – can invest in the Roots REIT.Roots invests in quality housing for America's working class-a segment that continues to grow as homeownership becomes increasingly out of reach for many. According to co-founder and CEO Daniel Dorfman, This group represents the largest share of renters in the U.S., and the demand is only strengthening.Roots continues to perform a resilient and inclusive investment-providing opportunities for both financial growth and housing stability.“Roots offers a rare combination: strong cash flow, asset-backed stability and the potential for long-term appreciation,” said Dorfman.“For investors seeking risk-adjusted returns without daily market whiplash, Roots provides a differentiated private-market solution. With real estate fundamentals that are insulated from short-term sentiment swings-and returns driven by rental income, we remain committed to ensuring that everyone has more than their basic housing needs met.”Fueled by strong Q1 performance, Roots plans to continue expanding in Atlanta and into new markets later this year to grow its robust portfolio of affordable workforce housing properties. Since its founding in July 2021, Roots has grown its Net Asset Value to more than $67 million, powered by nearly 14,000 investors.Roots' Live in it Like You Own itprogram flips traditional renting on its head. From day one, residents can earn quarterly rebates by paying rent on time, maintaining their homes, and being good neighbors. These rebates can then be invested into the Roots REIT, allowing residents to build equity in both the home they live in and the entire Roots portfolio.This unique model creates true alignment-residents take pride in their homes, stay longer, and grow their wealth while they rent. On average, participating renters can grow their wealth by up to $7,500+ in five years. It's a model built for retention, stability, and shared success-and it works.Investors earn quarterly distributions, which are generated from property appreciation and rental income – all managed by Roots.About RootsRoots is an Atlanta-based, commercially motivated and community-inspiredreal estate fund dedicated to providing opportunities for renting residents to build wealth while they rent. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to bridge the wealth gap by providing an investment pathway for its residents. Its“Live in it Like You Own it” proprietary program is a partnership with its residents to take care of their properties in exchange for rebates and bonuses.Since its founding in July 2021, the total Net Asset Value of the Roots' workforce housing REIT has grown to $67M from nearly 14,000+ investors. Residents have saved more than $918,000. The fund targets annual returns of 12-15%. The Atlanta Business Chronicle named Roots co-founder Daniel Dorfman among its 2025 class of 40 Under 40, and Roots as a 2024 Pacesetter. Roots has provided homes for more than 700 residents and aims to expand real estate investment opportunities to one million renting families by 2028.

