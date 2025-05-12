Alpha Wealth Funds' Low Volatility Fund Ranks #2 In Barclayhedge Option Strategies Category For March 2025

Recognition Award for Excellence: #2 in BarclayHedge Option Strategies Category for March 2025

Alpha Wealth Funds' market-neutral strategy recognized for excellence in BarclayHedge's prestigious monthly performance rankings.

- Chase Thomas

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Wealth Funds , LLC is pleased to announce that its Alpha Low Volatility Fund, LP has been recognized as the #2 performer in the prestigious BarclayHedge Option Strategies category for March 2025.

This distinguished ranking from BarclayHedge, a global leader in alternative investment fund performance measurement, highlights Alpha Wealth Funds' continued excellence in delivering superior risk-adjusted returns through its innovative options-based investment strategies.

"We are honored to receive this, and ongoing, recognition from BarclayHedge," said Chase Thomas, Managing Partner of Alpha Wealth Funds. "This achievement reflects our team's firm commitment to our disciplined investment approach and our focus on delivering consistent performance while managing volatility for our investors."

BarclayHedge rankings are widely recognized as a definitive performance benchmark in the hedge fund industry. The Recognition Award for Excellence positions The Alpha Low Volatility Fund among the top performers in the competitive Option Strategies category, which encompasses hundreds of funds employing various investment approaches.

About The Alpha Low Volatility Fund

Allocate capital utilizing the buying power of T-Bills and Cash to enhance returns with non-directional index option spreads, opportunistic trades in volatility derivatives, and low-probability option writes on equities. The fund seeks to achieve alpha with lower than-average market volatility than the broad market. The strategy aims to remain uncorrelated to traditional equities and fixed income over the long term

About Alpha Wealth Funds, LLC

Alpha Wealth Funds, LLC is an investment management firm specializing in alternative investment strategies. Founded in 2010, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services including emerging hedge funds, separately managed accounts, financial planning, estate & trust services, private placements, and in-house concierge services for high net worth individuals, families and businesses. Alpha Wealth Funds is dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions that aim to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns while preserving capital, including the Alpha Low Volatility Fund, LP, designed to meet the diverse needs of institutional and qualified individual investors.

For more information about Alpha Wealth Funds and its investment offerings, please visit Alpha Wealth Funds or contact Chase Thomas at 435-658-1934.

About BarclayHedge

BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, is a leading independent, research-based provider of information services to the alternative investment industry. BarclayHedge provides institutional investors, brokerage firms, and private banks with a variety of services, including performance measurement, analytical tools, and indices.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Sax

Alpha Wealth Funds, LLC

...

Past performance is not indicative of future success. Investments in private funds are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Kimberly Sax

Alpha Wealth Funds

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.