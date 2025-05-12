Vijaya Diagnostic Centre’S Profit Dips In Q4, Expenses Rise 13.8 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited on Monday reported nearly 1.41 per cent drop in net profit in Q4 of the last financial year at Rs 34.8 crore, from Rs 35.3 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

The company's total expenses in Q4 were up by nearly 13.8 per cent at Rs 130.4 crore, from Rs 114.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

The pathology lab saw its revenue up by 11.6 per cent in Q4 at Rs 173.2 crore, from Rs 155.2 crore in the same period in FY24.

For the full fiscal, net profit rose 20.41 per cent to Rs 143.08 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against Rs 118.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

The share of the company ended almost flat, down by Rs 3.1 or 0.31 per cent to Rs 990 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

Vijaya Diagnostic's share price has declined by 2.04 per cent, or Rs 20.60, over the past five days.

In the last one month, the stock has fallen by 1.03 per cent, equivalent to Rs 10.30. Over the past six months, the share price has dropped by 7.46 per cent, or Rs 79.75. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is down by 6.85 per cent, reflecting a loss of Rs 72.75 on the NSE.

The company claims to have 125 state-of-the-art diagnostic centres located in 20 cities, with in-house team that has more than 2,200 professionals -- pathologists, radiologists and microbiologists.

Started in 1981 in Hyderabad, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is the brainchild of Dr S. Surendranath Reddy.

