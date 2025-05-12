403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minnesota's Taunt Ignites Beckham's "Respect" Demand
(MENAFN) Inter Miami suffered their most devastating loss since the legendary Lionel Messi joined their ranks in July 2023. Despite a second-half goal from the iconic Argentinian captain, 37, Inter succumbed to their fourth defeat in five games across all competitions. Following their emphatic victory, Minnesota United ignited a fierce social media clash by posting a game photo on Instagram captioned "Pink Phony Club," a provocative jab at Miami's team colors and a Chappell Roan song. They further escalated the situation by including a league table screenshot showcasing Minnesota's ascension above Inter.
David Beckham, the visionary co-owner of the Major League Soccer club, blasted back at the post, commenting, "Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph." Minnesota, masterminded by Welsh manager Eric Ramsay, later shared an image of a fan banner from the match that read: "History over hype, culture over cash," with "hype and cash" boldly highlighted in pink. Beckham, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy midfielder, 50, again retaliated, stating, "Respect over everything."
Inter Miami, who triumphantly secured last season's Supporters' Shield for the best regular season record but were shockingly eliminated in the first round of the play-offs, brought in the esteemed former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano in November. However, they were recently crushed in the Concacaf Champions Cup semi-finals and currently languish fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference. Their star-studded squad also features former Barcelona superstars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.
David Beckham, the visionary co-owner of the Major League Soccer club, blasted back at the post, commenting, "Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph." Minnesota, masterminded by Welsh manager Eric Ramsay, later shared an image of a fan banner from the match that read: "History over hype, culture over cash," with "hype and cash" boldly highlighted in pink. Beckham, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy midfielder, 50, again retaliated, stating, "Respect over everything."
Inter Miami, who triumphantly secured last season's Supporters' Shield for the best regular season record but were shockingly eliminated in the first round of the play-offs, brought in the esteemed former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano in November. However, they were recently crushed in the Concacaf Champions Cup semi-finals and currently languish fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference. Their star-studded squad also features former Barcelona superstars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment