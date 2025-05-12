403
Trump Seeks Gulf Investment to Supercharge U.S. Economy
(MENAFN) As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit Gulf nations this week, a central agenda item will be securing substantial new investments aimed at strengthening the American economy.
"President Trump wants the announcement [of more Gulf money for the US]," explains economist Karen Young, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute think tank.
"He wants to have a big poster in a meeting that describes where these investments might go. And some estimation of what they will do to the American economy in terms of job creation or his big push, of course, on domestic manufacturing."
Trump is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on Tuesday, May 13, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.
He is expected to participate in a summit with Gulf leaders on May 14, also in Riyadh, before traveling to Qatar later that day. His three-day regional tour is set to conclude in the United Arab Emirates on May 15.
The visit underscores the economic value Trump places on the region. Initially, Saudi Arabia had been slated as the destination for his first foreign trip of his second term. However, that plan changed following the death of Pope Francis, which required Trump's presence at the funeral in Rome in late April.
Notably, Saudi Arabia was also the first country Trump visited during his initial term, diverging from the usual tradition of new U.S. presidents prioritizing trips to allied neighbors like the UK, Canada, or Mexico.
