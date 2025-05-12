403
Double Trouble: UK Reinforces Stricter Residency Standards for Migrants
(MENAFN) In a significant shift in immigration policy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday that the length of time migrants must live in the UK before becoming eligible for permanent settlement has increased from five to ten years.
The government is also introducing stricter criteria for migrant workers, including raising the minimum education level required, boosting the skill thresholds, and enforcing more rigorous English language standards.
"When people come to our country, they should also commit to integration, to learning our language," Starmer said. "And our system should actively distinguish between those that do and those that don't. I think that's fair."
Starmer pointed out that fewer migrants are currently making a notable economic impact. He added that the Labour government intends to "finally honour what 'take back control' meant and begin to choose who comes here so that migration works for our national interest."
Responding to a question from local media about whether the longer residency rule could backfire, Starmer said: "The theory that higher migration numbers lead to growth has been tested in the last four years."
"That link doesn't hold on that evidence," he added.
Although Labour has traditionally supported more open immigration policies, the party has adopted a firmer approach since losing power following the 2010 general election.
