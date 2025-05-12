403
China Supports Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) China has voiced its approval of possible direct discussions aimed at peace between Russia and Ukraine, subsequent to Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion to recommence negotiations in Istanbul starting May 15.
“We support all efforts that promote peace and hope the relevant parties will continue to engage in dialogue and negotiations to reach a fair, lasting, binding, and mutually acceptable peace agreement, ultimately leading to a political resolution of the issue,” stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian to reporters in Beijing.
Lin's comments came in response to inquiries regarding reports indicating Putin had proposed unconditional direct talks with Ukraine, as reported by a news outlet.
"We have always believed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable paths to resolving the Ukraine crisis," Lin added.
During a press conference in Moscow on Sunday, Putin proposed restarting talks in Istanbul and mentioned his intention to speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to request a platform for discussions on paths toward peace with Ukraine.
“Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions. There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations. Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative," Putin remarked, further noting that a new ceasefire could potentially be negotiated in Istanbul.
