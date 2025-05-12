Australia's Tait Named Bangladesh Pace Bowling Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dhaka: Australia's Shaun Tait has been named Bangladesh's new pace bowling coach, the country's cricket board said Monday.

The 42-year-old Tait, who played 59 internationals for Australia between 2005-2016, replaces former New Zealander Andre Adams who had joined last year.

"It's a good time to be involved with the Bangladesh cricket team right now, a bit of a new era if you like," Tait was quoted as saying in a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media release.

"This is international cricket, not a development team, and everyone expects the talent to bring results, which is very much my focus with the fast bowling group."

Tait will start his new role later this month, and his contract runs until November 2027, the BCB said.

Before joining Bangladesh, Tait linked up with teams including the West Indies, Pakistan and Afghanistan. He also has worked with clubs in franchise leagues around the globe.