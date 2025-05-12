UDST Graduates Embody Qatar's National Vision In Applied Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting tomorrow, May 13, 2025, University of Doha for Science and Technology will celebrate the graduation of new batches of students, an event that reflects its commitment to providing high-quality applied education that contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

This year, the graduation ceremonies have been divided into three-day event, beginning with a ceremony honoring outstanding graduates on Monday, May 13, which includes 264 graduates.

The event will continue with the honoring of graduates from the Colleges of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and Engineering and Technology on Wednesday, May 14, and Thursday, May 15.

With the graduation of this new batch, which includes 1,166 graduates from various academic levels at the university (masters, postgraduate diploma, bachelors, and diploma), University of Doha for Science and Technology has surpassed the 10,000 graduate mark.

Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology, said:“This event reflects the great efforts made by the students throughout their years of study, as well as the university's commitment to providing high-quality education that enables them to advance knowledge and innovation in their fields. We are confident that these graduates will continue their successful careers, contributing to the development and progress of our Qatari society, and keeping pace with global developments in various industries. Our warmest congratulations to all the graduates, and we wish them a bright and successful future.”

Dr. Al-Naemi added: "The graduation of the new batch of students from University of Doha for Science and Technology represents a significant turning point in the journey of higher education in Qatar. We are proud to graduate a group of students who will become a fundamental pillar in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, as they possess the knowledge and skills necessary to meet future challenges. This moment represents the culmination of a long journey of dedication and achievement, and we look forward to seeing the graduates contribute to promoting innovation and development in all fields. We are confident that they will be future leaders in their various fields and will always remain part of the UDST family."

Throughout its history, University of Doha for Science and Technology has not merely been an academic institution whose mission is confined to the walls of classrooms and educational curricula.

Rather, it has been an edifice that works to build bridges between the academic and professional worlds and contributes to the developmental renaissance of the State of Qatar by preparing technical and professional cadres that keep pace with the requirements of the labor market and modern technology.

Since its establishment in 2022, University of Doha for Science and Technology has continued its ambitious journey of academic and research excellence, based on a clear strategic vision and tangible achievements.

This has cemented its position on the local and international scene, as reflected in the global accreditations it has achieved in a short period of time.

Today, University of Doha for Science and Technology offers more than 70 diverse academic programs, including master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, bachelor's degrees, and diplomas, with a special focus on specializations offered for the first time in Qatar, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, nursing, marine engineering, aeronautical engineering, and aviation management.

These programs also include STEM and TVET education programs designed to enhance the skills of students and faculty in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

University of Doha for Science and Technology has more than 8,500 students from 85 different nationalities, reflecting the rich cultural diversity that creates a distinctive academic environment.