Amir Chairs Second Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2025

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the second meeting for 2025, which was held Monday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Deputy-Chairman of the Council; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at the Council's first meeting of 2025, and the project follow-up report. The Council was also briefed on the progress report of the state's economic priorities and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Council reviewed developments related to global trade and customs tariffs, the Ministry of Public Health's presentation on the healthcare and social services sector, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's presentation on developments in the information and communications sector.

The Council also discussed the topics on its agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.



